A lighted stroll beneath giant old-growth redwoods is now on the list of things to do at Roaring Camp in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

In addition to the lengthy list of events such as their Father’s Day Barbecue, Mother’s Day Brunch, the Moonlight Dinner Train and the Holiday Train Lights, the new Sequoias at Night will offer the seasonal walks to the public beneath the ancient sequoia redwoods lit up with new art and light installations.

“Giant intricate lighted lanterns hang high overhead surrounded by thousand-year-old redwoods that are uplit to create a unique and awe-inspiring retreat back to nature,” organizers said.

A preview was offered to about 200 people, including local media, on Sept. 18 on the nearly mile-long walk alongside the famed Roaring Camp rail line as evening fell and dozens of towering trees were bathed in an array of blue, green and purple splashes of light.

LIGHTED ACCENTS The Sequoias at Night stroll features homemade lighted lanterns. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

“I had a great time,” said Shaz Roth, CEO of the Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. “I thought it was a magical way to spend time with your family in the redwoods and Roaring Camp. It was a great way to stroll along the rail line and experience the wonder of the redwoods while supporting the local Roaring Camp.”

Joanne Hirasaki, marketing director, said tickets have been selling swiftly for the next 45-minute walk, set for Sept. 27. Several walks will take place each evening of the event to help stagger the crowds. Walks are slated to run each Friday in October, the first one starting at 7:30pm.

“All 26 of the lanterns with electric lights were handmade by Anna Bobisuthi, our resident blacksmith,” Hirasaki said. “Chris Butler created the lighting design. We’re hoping to run Sequoias at Night spring through fall, weather permitting.”

Tickets: $24.95 ($12.95 for ages 2-12; free for kids under 2). Organizers advise booking in advance; call 831.335.4484. Dogs on a leash are fine for the tree walk. The path is accessible up to about the halfway point before becoming steeper and more difficult for a wheelchair guest without assistance.