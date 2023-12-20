.Roaring Camp’s Holiday Lights Hanukkah Train Rolls In

The Boardwalk also lit its Menorah

By John Koenig
Roaring Camp's Holiday Lights
ROARING HOLIDAYS Rabbi Yochanan Friedman stands in front of the Hanukkah train. PHOTO: John Koenig

On Dec. 7, Roaring Camp’s Holiday Lights Hanukkah train rumbled back to the Santa Cruz Boardwalk with steam rising in the chill winter air.

Revelers climbed down from the vintage cars and coaches, saying goodnight to each other and to Rabbi Menachem Geisinsky who carried a large tin of potato latkes, a traditional treat. 

Rabbi Geisinsky summed up the spirit and intention of the night. 

“It’s a beautiful celebration of the community, we get together and have a great time,” he said. “It’s a good way to add light and warmth and kindness to the world.”

Some of that light is given by the flame of candles on a Menorah provided by the Boardwalk association, part of a tradition that began 11 years ago.  

secure document shredding

Every year since, for one night of the season, the Menorah lighting, prayers, singing take place at the Boardwalk. The lighted words “Happy Chanukah”  and pictures of dreidels decorate the sides of the train that rolls past the Victorian houses of Santa Cruz’s Historic Downtown.

Sam Rudolph was there with his family, who had just come from seeing daughter Dorothy’s performance as Little Red Hen in Aptos’ Orchard School play.

“This was our first year, we loved it. And free potato pancakes, I’m not saying no to that!,” he said. “We can’t wait to come back next year.”

Chabad’s Rabbi Yochanan Friedman explained why he found the event important to attend.

“Jewish people have a lot of holidays,” he said. “But Hanukkah is the time we’re encouraged to share the light, to spread the miracle. The miracle is that there’s a part of our souls, a spark inside of us that won’t go away. Everybody should celebrate that. This is a holiday that’s really for everyone.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleFree Will Astrology
Next ArticleFifth District Supervisor Hopefuls
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Capt. Aaron Ching

CHP Captain Aaron Ching Bids Farewell

person on the street, interview, question and answer, question, Santa Cruz, local, locals, QandA, Q&A

Street Talk

Nonprofits Participating in Santa Cruz Gives

Nonprofits Participating in Santa Cruz Gives: Animal Welfare