.Casa de Masa

As a little kid growing up in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Manuel Monjaraz fondly remembers his grandma cooking very traditionally for him, making fresh masa every morning for yellow corn tortillas made with lard and paired with whole beans. This early-life inspiration started a passion for good food, giving him a discerning palette and sharp culinary instincts. Immigrating here at age 14, Monjaraz worked around town and honed his cooking skills, but found himself yearning for those traditional back-home Mexican flavors.

In this reminiscent vein, he founded San Marcos Charquito eight years ago in Capitola. The small space has big ambiance: bright blues, yellows and oranges pop to give the place a happy, tropical palapa–style feel. Monjaraz defines the menu as traditional street-style Mexican food, as authentic as it gets north of the border. Lupita’s quesadilla is one headliner; tortas and burritos are also hits. Further favorites are fish, shrimp and al pastor tacos, all on handmade tortillas. The housemade red and green salsas draw rave reviews and beverage options are made-from-scratch horchata and aguas frescas.

How did your immigration come about?

MANUEL MONJARAZ: As a kid I went through very challenging times because my father struggled with alcoholism and often didn’t treat me well, especially because I was the oldest son. After my first six years of school in Mexico, I decided to take an accounting career path but didn’t have the money to finish. My friend offered to get me across the border, but my mom wouldn’t allow it, so I told her to get me a student visa instead and that’s how I ended up here.

What inspires you?

My first passion was always for cars, not food, so my original plan was to pick in the fields, learn English and make enough money to afford a Volkswagen bug. One thing I learned over the years was that whatever you do, always do it from the heart. I got advice from a lady whose car I detailed way back in the ’70s. She told me to find something I love, don’t think about the money, and just follow your passion and the money will come later. And boy, was she right—it’s not about being rich, but about accomplishing your goals and having peace in your heart.

718 Capitola Ave., Capitola, 831-888-6697