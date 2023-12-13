.Santa Cruz City Council Approves License Plate Cameras  

Potentially 14 cameras will be installed will depending on funding from a the State Homeland Security Program Grant 

By Aiyana Moya
Santa Cruz City Council
The city council approved acquiring automated license plate readers at Tuesday's meeting. PHOTO: Contributed

The Santa Cruz City Council approved the police department’s request to use grant funds to install 14 automated license plate reader (ALPR) cameras at the city limits in a 5 to 2 vote. 

City Mayor Fred Keeley and Santa Cruz Council Member Sandy Brown voted against the measure.   

According to Santa Cruz Police Chief Bernie Escalante, the data will be used to “identify stolen vehicles, locate missing children or adults and investigate individuals wanted for serious crimes.” The city is applying for funds from a State Homeland Security Program Grant (SHSPG), a yearly grant that the Department of Homeland Security funds. 

Earlier this month, the council debated whether to acquire the ALPR cameras to monitor the entrances and exits of the City. The police department proposed a partnership with Flock Safety to install the cameras at key access points.

According to data Police Chief Escalante presented, one reader currently installed in the Beach Flats neighborhood has helped police locate a wanted vehicle involved in a shooting. At the Tuesday night meeting, he also pointed to a recent case where Capitola’s police department used the city of Watsonville’s readers, which helped locate the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run

secure document shredding

Some at the meeting spoke out against the cameras, saying they are a violation of privacy and they questioned the use of the data collected by Flock. 

“This is expanding policing through surveillance,”Jazz Mia said via Zoom. “What about any subpoena or leaks of the data collected? How can SCPD really claim that this information can be protected in a world of threats to and weaknesses of cybersecurity?” 

Another person raised concerns over the test community being the Beach Flats neighborhood, an area of Santa Cruz that has a high concentration of Latinx residents. 

“The poorest, brownest community in Santa Cruz was where we put our surveillance technology as a test,” Richie Misler said via Zoom. “Systemic racism was already on the front.” 

Meanwhile, council members commended the guidelines for the cameras. At the meeting, council members requested there be an annual report on their use and effectiveness, with data on the total number of scans from the cameras, the number of arrests made and vehicles recovered as a result of the cameras. 

“I’m appreciative of all the questions and concerns about how this is used,” council member Sonja Brunner said. “Even though there is a photo of the vehicle’s…license plate, it’s not even used unless it’s related to a crime or abduction…We already have cameras everywhere.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Aiyana Moya
News Editor
Previous ArticleSix People Were Injured In UCSC Bus Crash
Next ArticleCounty Grapples With Millions In Unpaid Federal Disaster Relief
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

County Grapples With Millions In Unpaid Federal Disaster Relief

Six People Were Injured

Six People Were Injured In UCSC Bus Crash

person on the street, interview, question and answer, question, Santa Cruz, local, locals, QandA, Q&A

Street Talk