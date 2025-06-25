.Storage Wars

Environment Commission to examine BESS risks

By GT Staff
Damaged building
The aftermath of the recent fire can still be seen in the Moss Landing battery storage facility. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

The Santa Cruz County Commission on the Environment is convening a series of public technical workshops to examine the role and risks of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in modernizing the energy grid.

The workshops, scheduled for June 25, July 30 and Aug. 27, will be held 5–8pm in the Board Chambers at the Santa Cruz County Governmental Center, 701 Ocean St., Santa Cruz.

BESS facilities are believed to be a critical component of California’s shift away from fossil fuels, allowing excess energy—especially solar and wind—to be stored for use when renewable generation is unavailable.

Industry experts say these systems can enhance grid stability and help utilities meet peak demand while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

But as interest in BESS projects grows, so do community concerns about public safety, emergency response readiness and long-term environmental impacts.

The June 25 workshop will feature presentations on climate change, the importance of energy storage and the role of BESS in the regional power grid. 

Key speakers include Dr. Mark Jacobson, director of Stanford University’s Atmosphere/Energy Program and a leading expert on clean energy systems, and a representative from Central Coast Community Energy (3CE), which has committed to achieving 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. Additional experts will be featured as part of the review.

“These workshops are a chance for the community to engage with world-class experts and better understand the opportunities and risks associated with large-scale energy storage,” said Kris Damhorst, chair of the Commission on the Environment. “As we respond to the climate crisis, it’s essential that we examine how new technologies align with our values, safety needs and long-term environmental goals.”

While technical in nature, the sessions are designed to be accessible to the general public. The workshops will not address land use planning, zoning decisions, or specific project proposals.

To join via Zoom, visit bit.ly/3HJdFtN.

GT Staff
