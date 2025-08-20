The numbers of Santa Cruz County residents experiencing homelessness dropped 20% from those of last year to the lowest number in the count’s history.

Volunteers on Jan. 30 counted 1,473 homeless people in the annual Point in Time (PIT) count, whose results were released Thursday by the Santa Cruz County Housing for Health Partnership.

But while the 20% reduction showed progress in housing some populations, the report reveals persistent challenges in helping people with disabling health conditions secure stable homes, said Santa Cruz County Housing for Health Director Robert Ratner.

“The results reflect both our year-over-year progress and the serious work that remains,” Ratner stated in a press release. “We’ve reduced the overall number of people experiencing homelessness and see signs of significant progress with youth, working adults, and veterans, populations benefitting from more consistent funding and community support for housing and services. We need similar commitments to see progress among those with disabling health conditions.”

While the largest decline was in Scotts Valley, dropping 84% from 44 to 7 people experiencing homelessness, the most significant decline was in Watsonville, where the numbers dropped 50% from 673 to 335, the report shows.

The PIT Count is a federally mandated snapshot of people and families experiencing homelessness on a single day to create a census of homeless individuals in the community.

Follow-up surveys are used to develop additional information about the population and the challenges they face. The county’s annual survey was conducted using 85 volunteers who were previously homeless.

Despite the progress shown in the PIT count, funding for homelessness reduction is at risk as the current Republican administration threatens cuts and reductions to programs such as State Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention grant funding.

Federal budget proposals also include proposed cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the source of Section 8 funding used to house an estimated 10,000 local homeless people, including seniors, veterans, children and people with disabilities.

The data is used to guide policy decisions, secure state and federal funding, and inform the county’s efforts to help the homeless population.

Other takeaways from the 2025 PIT Count:

• Unsheltered homelessness remains high: While overall numbers declined, 76% of individuals experiencing homelessness were unsheltered, residing in places not meant for human habitation.

• First-time homelessness on the rise: 40% were experiencing homelessness for the first time, up from 30% in 2024, highlighting growing economic pressures and rising costs of living.

• Economic causes: Loss of employment (18%) and high cost of living (15%) were leading causes of homelessness.

• Local Roots: 78% of respondents became homeless while already living in Santa Cruz County, reaffirming that homelessness remains a local issue requiring local solutions.

• Chronic homelessness is growing: People meeting the federal definition of chronic homelessness (disabling health condition and more than one year homeless) now represent 60% of the overall count, up from 38% in 2024

• Health-related challenges: 75% of survey responders reported having at least one disabling condition, with 54% reporting a psychiatric or emotional condition, and 43% having a physical disability.

To see the full report, visit bit.ly/41vyzDL