.Santa Cruz County Superior Court Swears In New Judge

More than 100 people gathered in Santa Cruz County Superior Court late Friday afternoon to watch the swearing in of the newest judge Erika Ziegenhorn.

Attendees included prosecutors, defense attorneys, Superior Court judges, county workers and residents who packed three courtrooms to watch Ziegenhorn’s investiture.

Ziegenhorn who formerly served as a prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office.

Presiding Judge Timothy Volkman described her as a “caring daughter, loving mother, best friend.”

“This is a wonderful family, this is a kind family, this is an empathetic family, and we’re so happy that judge Ziegenhorn is part of our family at this point,” he said.

Volkman said that, as a judge it is easy to lose sight of the need for empathy.

“You folks want kindness on the bench, you want empathy. you want compassion, and that’s what you have with judge Ziegenhorn,” he said.

Assistant District Attorney Tara George described Ziegenhorn as a mentor and a friend.

George described her as a diligent and tenacious prosecutors who specialized in sexual assault and domestic violence cases and was known for making close connections with the victims of those crimes.

Some of these, George said, were in attendance Friday.

“That shows the connections and relationships that Erika built.,” she said. “I cannot think of a better person to serve this community.”