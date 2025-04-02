music in the park, blue oyster cult, san jose california

.Monster Menu

Santa Cruz Diner makes a claim that its menu is the largest in the land

By Mark C. Anderson
Santa Cruz Diner dolphin sign dining review
HIGH HOPES The iconic diner hasn’t been open for 24 hours in about eight years, per staff, but other old-school elements remain very much alive and well. PHOTO: Mark C. Anderson

There are no shortage of reasons to make a run at Santa Cruz Diner (909 Ocean St., Santa Cruz), in all its timelessness.

I mean, the rotating pie tower! The symphony of historic photos! The long counter! The if-they-could-talk tchotchkes! The booths! The Guy Fieri endorsement!

Or maybe it’s that is no shortage of items on the menu, from the bacon-and-cheese waffles to the all-day skillets and scrambles to the Captain’s Plate with deep-fried calamari, prawns and battered fish.

Either way, SCD self-professes it has the most expansive menu of any restaurant in the area. Hmmm. Perhaps.

What is less debatable is that the menu has three outstanding elements tucked into its vast inventory of Surf’s Up omelets, salmon Castroville, jambalaya Santa Cruz, and teriyaki top sirloins.

One is a seniors menu, another throwback. That features more all-day breakfast combos like The Egger, with two eggs your way, two strips of bacon or sausage, and a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, a slice of French toast, half waffle, hash browns and toast, or biscuit and country gravy for $13.95.

And lunch offers like chicken Caesar salads for $15.95, or dinnertime deals like spaghetti, bread and soup for $12.95.

Two would be the fresh-not-fried shrimp-and-pork spring rolls for $6.95—an atypical best-seller for a diner, and they do sell out.

Three presents a surprise, namely CENTR Brand CBD drinks that deliver 30mg of non-stoney relaxation for $5.95, which is a lower price than you’ll see in many beverage stores.

Bargains all the way around, nestled in a landmark, which is my kind of combo. santacruzdiner.com.

FUN WITH FLUKES

Whale lovers, a worthwhile pilgrimage awaits: The 15th Annual Whalefest Monterey happens 10am–5pm April 12–13 at and around Old Fisherman’s Wharf and the Custom House Plaza in Monterey State Historic Park. That’s a voyage from Santa Cruz—please, someone, give us a cross-bay ferry!—but given the dozens of marine-related interactive exhibits, research and rescue boats available for public tours, and a loaded lineup of live entertainment and epicurean options, it merits the trip. A dozen musical acts include the Wave Tones, I Cantori di Carmel and Kuumbwa Jazz Honor Band; an annual symposium taps knowledge from world-renowned marine experts; the Monterey Bay Plein Air Painters Association creatives paint marine landscapes and talk process; life-size whales appear in inflatable and skeleton form; and dozens of participating science- and advocacy-centric orgs—Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, Moss Landing Marine Lab and O’Neill Sea Odyssey among them—share knowledge. whalefest.org.

FLASH FRIES

The Homeless Garden Project (30 West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz) gathers folks April 5 for a day in service in honor of Cesar Chavez—drop-ins are welcome. Then, come May 16, HGP’s first 2025 CSA season pick up happens, more at homelessgardenproject.org…For a limited time, Monterey Bay locals can use code LOCAL at checkout to unlock a 10% discount on select Pebble Beach Food & Wine events April 10-13, pebblebeachfoodandwine.com…Trout Farm Inn (7701 E. Zayante Road, Felton) has a spring thing going with its $20 bottomless mimosas to pair with ribstickers like the Mexi-Cali omelet with chorizo, white cheddar, avocado and salsa verde, thetroutfarm.com…The Watsonville Strawberry Festival art contest for 2025 is now open, with the event scheduled for Aug. 2–3, watsonville.gov…Great “shower thought” from editors at The Hustle newsletter, paraphrased here: Why is it chic when I eat from a cast iron pan in a restaurant, but when I do it at home I’m a dirtbag?… David Lynch, see us to the door: “There’s a safety in thinking in a diner. You can have your coffee or your milkshake, and you can go off into strange dark areas, and always come back to the safety of the diner.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Mark C. Anderson
Previous ArticleRaw Awe
Next ArticleFree Will Astrology
moe\'s alley, live music in santa cruz california, spring concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
row of silhouettes of different people

Street Talk

Two men singing in front of a wall of wine barrels

Spring Sounds: Small Ensembles, and Santa Cruz Opera Project

Benmont Tench photo Good Times A&E

A Melancholy Heartbreaker