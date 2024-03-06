.Santa Cruz District Says No To Pot Store

Santa Cruz City Schools voted to “declare its opposition” to the opening of a cannabis dispensary near Santa Cruz High School at a meeting on Feb. 28 in part of Emily’s Bakery.

The declaration says it is the District’s responsibility to protect the health of their students, citing the effects of marijuana on the developing brain. The declaration notes that the number of students in Santa Cruz schools who were disciplined for marijuana-use last year more than doubled.

The Santa Cruz Planning Commission will take a vote on the dispensary’s permit on March 7.

A cannabis dispensary, The Hook Santa Cruz, is proposed for 1,878 square feet of the building at 1129 Mission Street. The rest of the building will become a “ghost kitchen” for food delivery apps. Wo/Men’s Alliance for Medical Marijuana, the pioneering medical marijuana non-profit, transferred one of only five marijuana store permits allowed in the city to the applicant.

The dispensary would be outside the 600-foot restricted-zone around schools as mandated in the City of Santa Cruz’s zoning. Santa Cruz High is located 850 feet from the proposed dispensary.

Santa Cruz City Schools proposes a 2,000 foot barrier, which would align the city to the Monterey County Risk Assessment Matrix, a 2019 framework for cannabis legalization.

Bryce Berryessa, who co-founded The Hook Outlet, which has two stores in Watsonville and Capitola, says this would be effectively “a ban.” No city in Monterey follows this guideline besides Salinas, which has a smaller 1,000 foot buffer.

The current zoning around dispensaries is longstanding, dating back to 2010 when medical marijuana was decriminalized in 2010, and updated in 2017 before legalization.

Bryce Berryessa says he agreed to work with the schools on substance abuse issues, including agreeing to a requirement in the permit that no one under the age of 19 will be able to buy cannabis from the store, even with a medical permit.

He says his offer to work things out with the nearby schools was spurned by Superintendent Kris Munro.

“This is primarily spearheaded by the city school Superintendent,” said Berryessa. “[She] is leveraging her position of power to subvert the rule of law, and the will of the majority of Santa Cruzians who have overwhelmingly voted to allow for regulated cannabis in our community.”

Superintendent Kris Munro says her overriding concern is the students and families she serves.

“It’s my responsibility and my role in the community to advocate for students, youth, and families. I am not opposed to his business. I am not opposed to him as an individual. I just know we have to do everything we can to mitigate access to something that does damage to children,” says Munro.

President of the Board of Santa Cruz City Schools Claudia Vestal agrees. She believes it is not the right place for a dispensary.

“We would like to bring forward to the Planning Commission a buffer zone around schools, and not just for dispensaries but also for alcohol,” said Vestal.

A minor can’t just wander in and buy marijuana from a dispensary. On its website, the Hook claims that since 2010, not a single minor has bought cannabis from its stores.

Dispensaries must scan IDs to keep a record and check them with blacklight. “If we get violations, we get shut down,” said Berryessa.

In her letter to the Planning Commission, Munro says that a Santa Cruz High student focus group notified her that it is incredibly common for students to get fake-IDs.

In 2022-23 there were 91 suspensions for possession or use of drugs in Santa Cruz City Schools with the vast majority being for vaping marijuana, according to the letter.

City staff say that the proposed dispensary “meets all the objective standards laid out in the City Zoning Code.” However, staff gives the Commission discretion to deny the project because of the “subjective” nature of having a pot-store near a high school.

“It would be an unprecedented move to hold us to a different standard,” said Berryessa.

If you go: The Santa Cruz Planning Commission will vote on the permit for a cannabis facility at Santa Cruz City Hall on March 7 at 7 pm.