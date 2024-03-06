.Santa Cruz District Says No To Pot Store

A dispensary wants to open near Santa Cruz High at the site of Emily’s Bakery

By William S. Woodhams
FROM SEED TO WEED Emily's Bakery, which closed after 41 years, may sell cannabis. PHOTO William S. Woodhams

Santa Cruz City Schools voted to “declare its opposition” to the opening of a cannabis dispensary near Santa Cruz High School at a meeting on Feb. 28 in part of Emily’s Bakery.

The declaration says it is the District’s responsibility to protect the health of their students, citing the effects of marijuana on the developing brain. The declaration notes that the number of students in Santa Cruz schools who were disciplined for marijuana-use last year more than doubled. 

The Santa Cruz Planning Commission will take a vote on the dispensary’s permit on March 7.

A cannabis dispensary, The Hook Santa Cruz, is proposed for 1,878 square feet of the building at 1129 Mission Street. The rest of the building will become a “ghost kitchen” for food delivery apps. Wo/Men’s Alliance for Medical Marijuana, the pioneering medical marijuana non-profit, transferred one of only five marijuana store permits allowed in the city to the applicant.

The dispensary would be outside the 600-foot restricted-zone around schools as mandated in the City of Santa Cruz’s zoning. Santa Cruz High is located 850 feet from the proposed dispensary.

secure document shredding

Santa Cruz City Schools proposes a 2,000 foot barrier, which would align the city to the Monterey County Risk Assessment Matrix, a 2019 framework for cannabis legalization.

Bryce Berryessa, who co-founded The Hook Outlet, which has two stores in Watsonville and Capitola, says this would be effectively “a ban.” No city in Monterey follows this guideline besides Salinas, which has a smaller 1,000 foot buffer. 

The current zoning around dispensaries is longstanding, dating back to 2010 when medical marijuana was decriminalized in 2010, and updated in 2017 before legalization. 

Bryce Berryessa says he agreed to work with the schools on substance abuse issues, including agreeing to a requirement in the permit that no one under the age of 19 will be able to buy cannabis from the store, even with a medical permit. 

He says his offer to work things out with the nearby schools was spurned by Superintendent Kris Munro.

“This is primarily spearheaded by the city school Superintendent,” said Berryessa. “[She] is leveraging her position of power to subvert the rule of law, and the will of the majority of Santa Cruzians who have overwhelmingly voted to allow for regulated cannabis in our community.”

Superintendent Kris Munro says her overriding concern is the students and families she serves.

“It’s my responsibility and my role in the community to advocate for students, youth, and families. I am not opposed to his business. I am not opposed to him as an individual. I just know we have to do everything we can to mitigate access to something that does damage to children,” says Munro.

President of the Board of Santa Cruz City Schools Claudia Vestal agrees. She believes it is not the right place for a dispensary.

“We would like to bring forward to the Planning Commission a buffer zone around schools, and not just for dispensaries but also for alcohol,” said Vestal.

A minor can’t just wander in and buy marijuana from a dispensary. On its website, the Hook claims that since 2010, not a single minor has bought cannabis from its stores. 

Dispensaries must scan IDs to keep a record and check them with blacklight. “If we get violations, we get shut down,” said Berryessa. 

In her letter to the Planning Commission, Munro says that a Santa Cruz High student focus group notified her that it is incredibly common for students to get fake-IDs. 

In 2022-23 there were 91 suspensions for possession or use of drugs in Santa Cruz City Schools with the vast majority being for vaping marijuana, according to the letter. 

City staff say that the proposed dispensary “meets all the objective standards laid out in the City Zoning Code.” However, staff gives the Commission discretion to deny the project because of the “subjective” nature of having a pot-store near a high school.

“It would be an unprecedented move to hold us to a different standard,” said Berryessa.

If you go: The Santa Cruz Planning Commission will vote on the permit for a cannabis facility at Santa Cruz City Hall on March 7 at 7 pm.

2 COMMENTS

  1. damn fools wakeUP,,,LIKE HOW COULD A DISPENSARY THAT DOES NOT ALLOW MINORS IN EFFECT ANY NEARBY SCHOOLKIDS????

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - Yes

  2. I cannot personally attend the meeting, but would if I could. I am in 100% agreement that all permits should be denied because of it’s proximity to the high school and then some. The last thing Santa Cruz needs is another dispensary. Teenagers and young adults are experiencing the devastating results that cannabis use has on their mental health. Our community is taking the brunt of having to pay enormous tax dollars to support the cost of hospitalization and ongoing care of these suffering the effects of inhaling and ingesting higher and higher levels of THC. Doctors are diagnosing case after case of the correlation between cannabis with high THC levels and psychosis. If we only knew of the mental horrors cannabis has on developing brains, it never would have become legal. If there is any group trying to get this legalization banned, please let me know. The old propaganda of no harm, no addiction, it’s medicinal etc needs a second look.
    Education is lacking; please read this article from the National Library of Medicine and get educated. ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - No

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

William S. Woodhams
Previous ArticleJim Norton Has a Big Heart
Next ArticleSanta Cruz Drafts ‘50-Year Vision’ for West Cliff
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Watsonville Hospital’s Measure N Projected To Narrowly Pass

Live Oak School District Votes On Layoffs

Santa Cruz Drafts ‘50-Year Vision’ for West Cliff