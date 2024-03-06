.Santa Cruz Drafts ‘50-Year Vision’ for West Cliff

Document Proposes Turning Drive Into A One-Way

By Josué Monroy
WESTWARD BOUND: Some residents prefer West Cliff Drive staying as a two-way road. Photo: City of Santa Cruz

The City of Santa Cruz unveiled its draft 50-Year Community Vision For West Cliff late last month, the culmination of a year’s worth of community feedback about the future of the iconic stretch of coastline. 

The plan focuses on prioritizing pedestrian and bicycle access; exploring nature-based solutions and one-way vehicle access. 

Safeguarding the coastline against the effects of climate change is a fundamental part of the vision, and hard armoring, including seawalls, is also planned for. 

The document is now open for public review before it heads to the city council for deliberation in April and a community meeting was held on Feb. 29 to get locals to weigh in on the draft.

The city partnered with Sacramento-based Farallon Strategies, a climate resilience consulting firm, to develop the vision document.  The firm billed the city $103, 000 for its services.

After sustaining significant damage during storms in January 2023 , a segment of West Cliff Drive between Columbia Street and Woodrow Avenue has since only been closed to vehicle traffic. As emergency repairs got underway last year, the city engaged with area residents in multiple community meetings to get their take on how to preserve the area.
To view the 50-Year Community Vision Fro West Cliff document, visit cityofsantacruz.com

Josué Monroy
