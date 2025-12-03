THURSDAY 12/4

DESERT BLUES

MDOU MOCTAR Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar makes socially and politically charged music. But those who don’t speak his language (a category that includes most listeners) won’t pick up on the subtleties. Still, the music gets much of his message across as music truly is a universal language. His band’s performances are superb, combining African rhythms with heavy, psychedelic rock textures. And Moctar’s back story is an inspiring and fascinating one. On the heels of several highly acclaimed North American tours with that band, this run of dates finds Moctar performing onstage in a solo guitar format. BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. $27. 704-7113.

FRIDAY 12/5

SOUL

THE PHILHARMONIK This week, be prepared to be blown away when Sacramento’s own The Philharmonik takes the stage at Woodhouse Brewery. Born Christian Gates, The Philharmonik is a multi-instrumentalist who turns genre-defining brick walls into doors and even spans different time periods. He was inspired by his grandfather’s death to pursue music as a career and focused on honing his craft. And it paid off. In 2024 The Philharmonik won NPR’s Tiny Desk competition, blowing away the judges along with becoming a fan favorite when the audience was asked to judge as well. Joining him for the intimate night is Santa Cruz’s own R&B rockers, Redwood Express. MAT WEIR

INFO: 6pm, Woodhouse Blending & Brewing, 119 Madrone St., Santa Cruz. $34. 313-9461.

THEATER

THERE ARE NO KOOKS IN HEAVEN The MAH continues to celebrate the rich and deep surf history of Santa Cruz. This time it’s featuring local playwright Ian McRae’s “love letter to Santa Cruz Surf Culture,” in connection with the MAH Princes of Surf exhibition. There Are No Kooks in Heaven offers a creative lens into the history of surfing in Santa Cruz. It features Ian McRae and Zeus Fae. The play gives the MAH a new way to build community around the shared history. This special play will be shown for free and there will be three showings to attend. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 5pm, 6pm, 7pm, Santa Cruz MAH, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. Free. 429-1964.

SATURDAY 12/6

AMERICANA

GILL LANDRY Gill Landry’s career has been built from the ground up. He started out living in his Volkswagen, busking on the streets between New Orleans and the Pacific Coast. But it wasn’t until he joined the Nashville bluegrass group Old Crow Medicine Show that Landry’s life began moving fast. He played with them from their first albums to their Grammy-winning full-lengths, earning two Grammys for himself. However, ten years ago he decided to break from the band to focus on his solo career. Today, Landry has six solo albums under his belt, spanning the roads of folk, bluegrass and Americana. MW

INFO: 8pm, Lille Aeske, 13160 Highway 9, Boulder Creek. $35/adv, $40/door. 309-0756.

SKA

THE SLACKERS Coming from New York, The Slackers (or The Slackez to those from New York) bring their charming and witty ska to the Bay. After 30+ years of making music, they continue to put on tight performances, as demonstrated by their 2022 billboard hit album Don’t Let the Sunlight Fool Ya. They even put out a new EP this year, Money Is King. They share their experiences through their music in a fun and upbeat manner. The band’s smooth instrumentals are juxtaposed with vocalist Vic Ruggiero’s rough and thick New York Accent. Their sophisticated take on East Coast ska sets them apart from most other ska bands. New York ska at its finest. IMS

INFO: 9pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $25/adv, $30/door. 479-1854.

SUNDAY 12/7

CLASSICAL

ESPRESSIVO ORCHESTRA Composed of six professional musicians and led by composer Michel Singher, Espressivo Orchestra presents its eighth season of musical mastery. After a career conducting major international orchestras, Singher now takes on the ambitious task of bringing concert hall classical to intimate venues, which has proven to be a tremendous success, earning sold-out shows and standing ovations. The evening will feature music by Mozart, Hindemith, Handel, Haydn and Bozza. Espressivo promises beautiful, spellbinding arrangements and impressive technical prowess. Enjoy refreshments, wine and spectacular music. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 1pm, German Cultural Center, 230 Plymouth St., Santa Cruz. $10-$40. 222-5494​.

MONDAY 12/8

JAZZ

CHRISTIAN SANDS It’s not often one can say they’re watching a living legend rising to the heights of their career. But that’s exactly what audiences can claim this Monday when Christian Sands comes to town. The 36-year-old musician is hands-down one of the best living jazz composers on the scene, and his latest full-length, Embracing Dawn, is a prime example. Essentially, it’s a break-up album and takes the listener on an auditory journey of all the emotions one goes through when having to walk away from love. At times it’s sorrowful and introspective, other times hopeful and elated, but all with a curious spark that only Sands can deliver. MW

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $21-$42. 427-2227.

WEDNESDAY 12/10

HIP HOP

HOBO JOHNSON AND THE LOVEMAKERS Loud, gritty and incomprehensibly delightful, Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers scream anthems of anger at society. With wailing electric guitar and pounding drums, frontman Frank Lopes plays the part of the weird kid with a crush, spilling his guts to the girl he likes. The band’s track list interweaves emo rap and eclectic rock ballads, calling up memories of garage band shows and backyard kickbacks. Strange yet endearing, Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers’ authenticity and edge will have crowds dancing, shouting and wishing the night would never end. SN

INFO: 9pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $41. 713-5492.

FOLK POP

JONATHAN RICHMAN Jonathan Richman’s place in rock history is assured, in large part thanks to The Modern Lovers, an album he recorded in 1972 and released four years later. That record is highly influential and set the tone for a generation of other offbeat artists. What it didn’t do, however, was preview the direction that Richman’s own career would take. He hasn’t made anything remotely like that record since. These days he’s backed onstage only by drummer Tommy Larkin. But Richman remains a beloved (if highly idiosyncratic) figure, and the guileless, childlike wonder that has long informed his music is undeniably appealing. BK

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $35/adv, $40/door. 429-6994.