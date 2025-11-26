FRIDAY 11/28

ELECTRONIC

GLASS SPELLS From San Diego’s vibrant music scene, Glass Spells weaves together edgy post-punk, irresistible disco and funk grooves. Anthony Ramirez transforms bass and synthesizers into evocative electronica, and Tania Costello conjures incantations with commanding vocals. The duo strikes a balance between contemporary electronic sensibilities and retro-inspired atmospheres. Glass Spells’ raw, cathartic sound draws influence from new wave pioneers while forging modern terrain. Performing at huge festivals including Darker Waves and Cruel World, Glass Spells has cultivated a devoted following captivated by infectious melodies and triumphant battle cries. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $28.72. 713-5492.

MANTRA

JAHNAVI HARRISON Get ready for not one but two special seated events of spirituality and inner space in the Santa Cruz Mountains with British musician Jahnavi Harrison. Her 2015 debut album, Like a River to the Sea, has been described as a “deeply satisfying masterpiece” and “a first album of astonishing ripeness and sweetness.” That’s probably because Harrison is the real deal when it comes to meditative, Hindu mantra music. She was born to a family of Bhakti-yoga practitioners and raised at the Gaudiya Vaishnava Hindu temple, Bhaktivedanta Manor in the English Hertfordshire countryside. Through music Harrison creates layers of beauty while still leaving space for spirit. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. $32. 704-7113.

REGGAE

KABAKA PYRAMID Kabaka Pyramid is one of the hardest-hitting reggae rappers on the scene right now. This Kingston native started making music at a young age, borrowing elements of roots, dancehall and hip hop to create his flowing sound. A close friend and protégé of the heir of reggae (or at least one of several in the family), Damien Marley, the two have collaborated on several projects, singles and tours over the years. Marley also produced the Grammy-award winner’s latest album, 2022’s The Kalling. Kabaka Pyramid will be performing with Rise Up and DJ Moi on Friday and with The Rudians and DJ Spleece on Saturday. MW

INFO: 9pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $40.61. 479-1854.

SATURDAY 11/29

OPERA

OPERA ON TAP Acclaimed vocalists from the Santa Cruz Opera Project present pairings of arias and ales corresponding with brews on the pub menu. Carefully selected craft brews will delight alongside operatic favorites and musical theater selections, creating a sensory journey that dissolves opera’s stuffy stereotypes. Each singer’s performance is paired with a pour of complementary “notes,” whether hoppy IPA or effervescent kombucha. Audiences are offered an accessible experience steeped in both world-class artistry and Santa Cruz’s convivial craft brewing culture. SN

INFO: 2pm, Woodhouse Brewing, 119 Madrone St., Santa Cruz. $45. 313-9461.

ART MARKET

MOUNTAINS MAKERS MARKET ’Tis the season for the 12th annual SCM Holiday Makers Market in Felton. This year, it features over 30 local artists and makers who will be accompanied by live music performances throughout the day. Don’t wait until Dec. 20 to complete holiday shopping. Instead, support local artists while also purchasing gifts for everyone. A carefully crafted, handmade piece is a great way to show someone how special they are. This isn’t just a shopping opportunity either; it is a way to build community and connect with new people and new artists. With great eats close by, the market provides a well-rounded afternoon. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 10am, Felton Community Hall, 6161 Highway 9, Felton. Free. 335-5621.

MONDAY 12/1

HOT JAZZ

DJANGO FESTIVAL ALL STARS Belgian-born Romani guitarist Django Reinhardt spearheaded the hot jazz movement in the 1930s. His legacy, established with violinist and co-leader Stéphane Grappelli in the Quintette Hot Club de France, endures to this day. While jazz has moved into myriad areas, the uptempo acoustic styles that Reinhardt pioneered a century ago remain influential and a popular draw for musicians and audiences alike. The Django Festival All Stars—guitarists Samson Schmitt and Francko Mehrstein, Ludovic Beier on accordion, fiddler Pierre Blanchard, Antonio Licusati on bass, and vocalist Veronica Swift—celebrate that legacy and bring it into the 21st century. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7 and 9pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $64. 427-2227.

TUESDAY 12/2

LITERATURE

MEGHA MAJUMDAR As climate change causes more extreme weather and disasters, Megha Majumdar imagines a near future where families are pushed to the extreme as they try to survive. In A Guardian and a Thief, the city of Kolkata, India, is struggling with flooding and food scarcity. Families fight each other for the chance to give their children a better life. This is a story of hope, love and desperation. Majumdar will speak about this emotional tale in conversation with Vilashini Cooppan, a professor of Literature and Critical Race and Ethnic Studies at UCSC and author of Worlds Within: National Narratives and Global Connections in Postcolonial Writing. IMS

INFO: 7pm, Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 423-0900.

WEDNESDAY 12/3

BLUES

ANA POPOVIĆ Having long since proven her bona fides as a fiery blues guitarist par excellence, Serbian-born Ana Popović has set out on a path of musical exploration. She added jazz textures to 2013’s Can You Stand the Heat. She dove into soul with 2015’s Blue Room. Her 2018 album Like It On Top was a concept album. 2023’s Power was funky. Earlier this year, Popović toured festivals in the U.S. and Europe with an 11-piece big band. Her latest, Dance to the Rhythm, showcases R&B and Latin textures. But it’s all done with a rock-solid blues foundation. Anthony Arya opens. BK

INFO: 7pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $35/adv, $40/door. 423-8209.

COMEDY

HANNIBAL BURESS It looks like Christmas arrived early because the hilarious Hannibal Buress is returning to the Catalyst. It’s the first time he’s returned to the venue since 2019. Because Buress is a comedian’s comedian. He started his career in 2002 on the frontlines in the comedy clubs. However, he continued crafting his routine, constantly writing new material. This would later land him gigs writing for SNL and 30 Rock along with playing the sidekick on The Eric Andre Show. And it’s hard to talk about Buress without mentioning it was his bit about Bill Cosby that drew attention to the latter’s history of rape and eventual downfall—proving that words, and comedy, still have power. MW

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $46-$71. 713-5492.