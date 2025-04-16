.The Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market Scene: A Feast for the Senses

Supporting our local economy by shopping at stores that carry locally produced goods is good for the community and the environment. And in the case of farmers markets, your health as well.

Santa Cruz is a place where fresh, local food is not just a trend—it’s a way of life. From coastal flats to mountain valleys, our county has long been a hub of small farms, organic agriculture and an undeniable love for good food. And there’s no better place to experience this abundance than at one of our five certified farmers’ markets.

Yet despite this incredible access, most of us still prioritize convenience and price when shopping for food. It’s easy to fall into that habit when fast food is everywhere. But what if we paused to rethink that calculation? What if we considered that the “cheaper” option often comes at a hidden cost to our health, our local economy and our environment?

Why the Farmers’ Market?

Yes, the farmers’ market may not always be the cheapest option, but diet is so closely tied to health, it’s worth a top ranking. You’ll likely find yourself inspired by the beautiful produce, lured by the scents and color, and ready to try something new. And with markets running multiple days of the week across the county, there’s always an opportunity to fit it into your schedule.

Beyond the bounty of seasonal produce, artisanal goods, and specialty foods, farmers’ markets are the heartbeat of the community. They’re where you run into old friends, talk with the people that grow your food, and maybe even catch a local musician strumming tunes as you sip your pour-over coffee. Over the years, I’ve gotten to know many of the farmers I buy from weekly, and each visit feels like reconnecting with old friends.

Shopping With the Seasons

Eating seasonally isn’t just trendy—it’s how food was meant to be enjoyed. Local produce is picked at peak ripeness, meaning it’s fresher, more flavorful and often more nutritious than out- of-season imports. And let’s not forget fiber, the unsung hero of a balanced diet. With all the hype around protein, it’s shocking to realize that only 5% of Americans meet their daily fiber needs. Shopping at the market makes it easy to load up on fiber-rich, gut-friendly foods like fresh greens, root vegetables and whole grains.

As author Michael Pollan famously says: Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants. And what better place to do that than the farmers’ market?

Five Must-Visit Markets

Downtown Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market (Wednesdays, year-round)—At the heart of the local food scene, this bustling market is the largest in Santa Cruz. Expect an impressive selection of organic produce, fresh seafood, pasture-raised meats, and artisanal goods. With live music and an unbeatable community vibe, it’s the perfect midweek stop for fresh ingredients. Due to construction on the new library/housing project, the market is relocating to Lot 16, on Cedar Street between Church and Center streets, by early May.

Westside Farmers’ Market (Saturdays, year-round)—Located in the Wrigley Building parking lot, this Saturday morning gem boasts a laid-back but lively atmosphere. It’s a go-to for top-quality organic farms, fresh-baked breads and locally crafted treats. Grab a coffee, shop for the week, and soak in the weekend vibes.

Live Oak Farmers’ Market (Sundays, year-round, 15th and East Cliff Drive)—With its welcoming community feel, this Eastside market offers a well-rounded mix of farm-fresh produce, prepared foods and artisan goods. It’s a great spot to stock up on local favorites while enjoying a leisurely Sunday morning with live music and good company.

Felton Farmers’ Market (Tuesdays, May–October, Russell Ave., Felton)—Nestled in the Santa Cruz Mountains, this seasonal market brings rustic charm to the farm-to-table scene. Small but mighty, it features just-picked produce, wild-caught seafood and a friendly, intimate atmosphere that keeps locals coming back.

Scotts Valley Farmers’ Market (Saturdays, May–November at Boys and Girls Club)—Family-friendly and relaxed, this Saturday market offers everything from fresh produce to pasture-raised meats and specialty foods. With picnic tables, kids’ activities, and plenty of space to linger, it’s an ideal place to spend a laid-back morning shopping and snacking.

Bonus: Aptos Farmers’ Market (Saturdays, year-round at Cabrillo College)—While not part of the Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market network, the Aptos market is a beloved local staple. It features an impressive selection of organic produce, fresh flowers, gourmet foods and ocean-kissed morning air—an idyllic way to start the weekend.

SEEING GREEN As Michael Pollan says, ‘Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.’ Photo: Elizabeth Borelli

Making It Work for You

Worried about logistics? It’s easier than you think. Yes, some vendors only take cash, but there are ATMs nearby. Don’t want to carry your haul? Invest in a sturdy tote bag or a lightweight rolling cart (pro tip: you’ll fit right in with the seasoned shoppers). The reward? A shopping experience that’s as enjoyable as the meals you’ll create from your fresh finds.

In Santa Cruz, we’re lucky. We have year-round access to some of the best local food in the country. So why not see what the farmers’ market has to offer? You might just find that food really does taste better when you know where it comes from.

For more on the markets, visit santacruzfarmersmarket.org. Elizabeth Borelli is the author of Tastes Like La Dolce Vita. To learn more, visit ElizabethBorelli.com.