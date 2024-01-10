.Santa Cruz Gives 2023: Santa Cruz Gave

By Jeanne Howard
santa cruz gives

The Santa Cruz Gives 2023 holiday campaign raised more than $1 million for 65 local nonprofits during the last six weeks of the year for the third year in a row. 

The funds support nonprofits that serve all types of needs across the county, and while the campaign is closed for donations, it can be viewed throughout the year at SantaCruzGives.org. The online platform creates a marketplace of giving that makes it easy for donors to learn about each participating organization with an individual profile page that summarizes their work.

The key findings from the first seven years of the campaign, collected from data and nonprofit reports, demonstrate that Santa Cruz Gives attracts new donors and younger donors, and also mirrors a national trend toward increased family giving, as more families allocate some of their gift budget toward charity.

If you donated, thank you! If you did not, please consider visiting the site mid-November to the end of December.

Santa Cruz Gives is funded by the generosity of Good Times, Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County, Community Foundation Santa Cruz County, Applewood Foundation, Joe Collins, Driscoll’s, Inc., Monterey Peninsula Foundation, Comcast, Santa Cruz County Bank, Wynn Capital Management, The Pajaronian, and Press Banner.

