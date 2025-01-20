.Specialty Pizza from Santa Cruz Pizza Week

Enter for a chance to win a gift certificate good for the value of a Specialty Pizza from one of the participating restaurants of Santa Cruz Pizza Week. 20+ winners for this giveaway! Winners will be able to choose from available participating restaurants near their location.

Santa Cruz Pizza Week is an 11-day celebration of special menus honoring the world’s greatest food: pizza. The 2025 event takes place from January 29 to February 8, featuring pizza establishments in Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, the San Lorenzo Valley, Capitola, Soquel, Aptos and Watsonville.

Visit Participating Restaurants during Santa Cruz Pizza Week from January 29-February 8, 2025! Download the Pizza Week App to check in, rate meals, post photos and win more gift certificates!

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.



