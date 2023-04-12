.Santa Cruz Shooting

Man shot near downtown Santa Cruz; suspect at large

By Tarmo Hannula
Police rope off the scene after a man was shot at 2pm. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

A man was shot while riding in a car just before 2pm in Santa Cruz at the heavily traveled intersection of Ocean Street and San Lorenzo Boulevard.

As Santa Cruz Police raced to the scene, the victim was rushed to Dominican Hospital in a private vehicle.

The suspect is still at large, and considered armed and dangerous.

This article will be updated.

1 COMMENT

  1. Thank you for reporting. Can you please corrrect misdirected title “near Downtown” which hurts our local small businesses. This happened in the neighborhood by the river/Oceanview Park, not In Downtown. Thank you.

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
