.Santa Cruz Shooting

A man was shot while riding in a car just before 2pm in Santa Cruz at the heavily traveled intersection of Ocean Street and San Lorenzo Boulevard.
As Santa Cruz Police raced to the scene, the victim was rushed to Dominican Hospital in a private vehicle.
The suspect is still at large, and considered armed and dangerous.
This article will be updated.
Thank you for reporting. Can you please corrrect misdirected title “near Downtown” which hurts our local small businesses. This happened in the neighborhood by the river/Oceanview Park, not In Downtown. Thank you.