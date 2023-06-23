.Santa Cruz Special Olympics

Local law enforcement across Santa Cruz County run the torch ahead of the Special Olympics games this weekend

By Tarmo Hannula
ANNUAL RUN A group of Watsonville Police officers and cadets end a run at Watsonville Plaza Thursday morning during the annual Northern California Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

A dozen officers and cadets from Watsonville Police Department teamed up to run in the annual Northern California Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Thursday morning.

Led by a pair of WPD motorcycles with lights flashing, the crew laced their way along Main Street to Clifford Avenue, Pennsylvania Drive back to Main and ending at Watsonville Plaza.

“It feels great,” said Sgt. Juan Trujillo, who has run with the group five times. “It’s a great group and a great cause.”

Organizer John Hohmann said money raised in the run goes to fuel awareness and Special Olympic games that unfold this weekend at Santa Clara University. 

“Typically, 21,000 athletes from 44 counties in California take part in Special Olympics year round,” Hohmann said. “And the World Special Olympic games are happening right now in Berlin, Germany.”

Locally, the run typically includes multiple law agencies around the county, including the CHP, Capitola, Santa Cruz and Scotts Valley Police, and others.

The run was launched in 1981 in Wichita, Kan., and with events in all 50 U.S. states and 170 countries, it has evolved into one of the largest grassroots efforts in the country, Hohmann said.

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
