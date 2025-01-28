.Tickets to Santa Cruz Warriors Game

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Memphis Hustle at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz on Friday, February 28, 7:00pm.

The Santa Cruz Warriors are an American professional basketball team in the NBA G League based in Santa Cruz, California, and are affiliated with the Golden State Warriors. The Santa Cruz Warriors are the the reigning and now four-time NBA G League Franchise of the Year (2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2023-24).

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.