.Santa Cruz Waves Magazine Announces Last Issue

The iconic surfing magazine will stop publishing issues indefinitely.

By Aiyana Moya
The latest issue from Santa Cruz Waves will be its last. PHOTO: Santa Cruz Waves

On Friday evening, CEO and founder of the magazine Santa Cruz Waves Tyler Fox announced in an Instagram post that the magazine will pause indefinitely.    

The magazine, which has published six issues a year for the past nine years, was a guide to all things surfing in Santa Cruz for locals and tourists. Boasting advertisements from local businesses, the magazine also covered environmental issues with its most recent issue dedicated to climate change.  

“It has been a joy, it has been an honor working with all of our advertisers, the community, the artists, the photographers, everyone involved,” Fox said. “I want to thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.” 


The news comes amidst significant cuts across the media industry for local news and media giants alike. Most recently, Disney announced cuts at its news department, letting go of 50 people at ABC News on March 30.

