.Santa Cruz Wharf Closed Again Due to Weather Concerns

The Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf will be closed again to the public on Saturday due to concerns over continuing hazardous weather conditions in the area, according to city officials.

The update was posted to the Santa Cruz Wharf’s official Instagram page Friday evening.

“As a preemptive measure the Wharf, Main & Cowell Beaches will be closed to Non-City personnel on Saturday 12-30-23 due to the forecasted ocean conditions,” the post said.

City staff will be present at the wharf throughout the day to monitor the situation and will provide updates as to when the wharf will reopen.

The wharf was shuttered on the morning of Dec. 28 after 30 ft. waves crashed onto walkways and damaged infrastructure. Pilings below the deck were damaged and a fire sprinkler loop system that connected to multiple businesses on the wharf was ruptured.

The wharf reopened to the public on Dec. 29 and city staff took initial assessments of the damage. Photos posted to social media by the City of Santa Cruz showed broken deck railings at the water’s edge and a caved-in walkway at the end of the pier.

The Dolphin Restaurant, which sits at the southernmost edge of the wharf, incurred significant damage to pilings located underneath the pier that support the building. Owner Mark Gilbert said that the building was leaning to one side and that it might end up being torn down. As of Dec. 29, Gilbert was waiting for a full assessment from city staff.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for Saturday which includes the coastal areas of Santa Cruz, San Francisco, San Mateo, Monterey and Marin counties. 30 ft. waves are expected again and residents are warned to stay away from the coastline. The flood warning will extend until 2 p.m. local time on Saturday.

