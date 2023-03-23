.Santa Cruz’s Jewel Theatre to Close

The respected and beloved local theater company will close following its 2023/2024 season

By Christina Waters
JTC’s mid-2024 closure will not affect its current season (2022/23), which is ongoing with ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ by Lucas Hnath, opening on March 29, followed by ‘Over the River And Through the Woods’ by Joe DiPietro opening May 24. PHOTO: Steve DiBartolomeo, Westside Studio Image

The jewel in Santa Cruz’s theatrical crown prepares for an exit. The Jewel Theatre Company will end its innovative run of professional productions at the end of the 2023/2024 season. Even with preparation, the announcement came as a blow to the gut. Covid-created revenue losses, inflation, and the theater-goers’ reluctance to return to gathering in theaters—not to mention what has seemed like a lifetime of mask-wearing—all took their toll.

Jewel Theatre co-owner Mary James alerted us last week that an announcement was imminent. “The audiences just are not coming back after Covid, “James says, “not in numbers enough to sustain us going forward beyond next season.” The theater producer of two decades admitted that “it was a tough decision, but it is the financially responsible one, even though it pains us.”

As the company’s artistic director and frequent performer, Julie James, told me, “the challenge is multifaceted and long-term, and we don’t want to have to say the sky is falling every year.”

The plan is for a graceful exit, including a final season of productions to help the Santa Cruz community celebrate Jewel’s enviable track record of professional theater.

“In light of the slow recovery and soaring costs, we are choosing to act responsibly,” the artistic director says.

secure document shredding

Many theaters nationwide face similar dilemmas, including the internationally recognized Oregon Shakespeare Festival, cutting performances and personnel.

The Jewel bravely survived the 20-month Covid-forced closure and, upon reopening in September 2021, enjoyed the confidence of 80% of subscribers renewing for the 2021/2022 season

“However, for this current 2022/23 season,” James reveals, “only 70% of the pre-Covid subscriber numbers returned.” And for the future, it’s probably worse than these numbers show. “Many people just simply got out of the habit of attending performing arts events.”

The Jewel’s exit next year will create a massive gap in the cultural life of Santa Cruz. As many younger potential theater-goers spend more time on social media and device-driven entertainment, live theater, with all its costs and rewards, has a considerable challenge going forward. Sad news, indeed.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Christina Waters
Previous ArticleCalifornia Workers Can’t Get Timely Hearings On Wage Theft Claims
Next ArticlePajaro Residents Return to Destroyed Houses
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
goodtimes flip-through editions
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Pajaro-flood-victims-return

Pajaro Residents Return to Destroyed Houses

california-wage-theft-audit

California Workers Can’t Get Timely Hearings On Wage Theft Claims

Watsonville-public-hospital

Watsonville Hospital Gets Temporary CEO