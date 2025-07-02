This year marks 50 trips around the sun for Good Times, a milestone reached despite many changes in the marketplace. And as we contemplated those decades, we got curious about how many other Santa Cruz County businesses had endured longer than half a century. Turns out the answer is…a lot. And many of those have been around a lot longer.

The more we looked, the more businesses we found. Some are still owned by the same family; others have new stewards who have kept the name and continue to serve the community in the same ways.

Seen in aggregate, these companies tell the story of Santa Cruz, with close to 100 entries on what we hope will be a living document—plus a short list of businesses that are still in their 40s.

Martinelli’s (1868)

Two Swiss émigrés found themselves in the Pajaro Valley right before the Civil War; they Americanized their first names to Stephen and Louis but kept the Martinelli surname. It’s a name that still persists, thanks to brother Stephen launching S. Martinelli & Company to distribute his bottled fermented hard cider. The arrival of Prohibition led to cider that still sparkled, but sans alcohol—a product that so dominated the company that by 1977 there was no longer room for hard cider production—though it returned briefly to commemorate Martinelli’s 150th anniversary. (Sharan Street)

735 W. Beach St., Watsonville. 831-768-3938. martinellis.com

The Redroom (1877)

The date above represents the age of the Santa Cruz Hotel, one of the oldest buildings in town. But more to the point in the Redroom’s history is John Righetti, one of the first wave of Santa Cruz surfers, who tended bar there in the late 1960s into the ’80s. (In fact, he even owned the business at one point, purchasing it sometime after World War II, and his sister made the raviolis for those incredible Italian family-style dinners served in the main downstairs dining room.) Countless changes to the old road house have left a divvied-up configuration of three establishments. The cocktail lounge downstairs still offers liquid comfort to a diehard army of stalwarts for whom tobacco and alcohol are mother’s milk. Hard to find time warps like this. Decades of catering to semi-legal cravings. (CW)

1003 Cedar St., Santa Cruz

Horsnyder Pharmacy (1884)

From hospital beds to orthotics, from dermatitis lotion to yoga mats, the durable medical supply pharmacy started by one Dr. Horsnyder one year before the Statue of Liberty was erected has given soothing comfort to generations of Santa Cruz families. Just take a seat and let the staff take charge. Old Spice cologne, KY jelly, toe separators, blood pressure monitors, rolling walkers, Vitamin E, hearing aid batteries, protein powder, patchouli oil, Tums, and those squeezy balls you need to strengthen your grip. Horsnyder has it. Just as they have for almost 150 years. (Christina Waters)

1226 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-888-2320. horsnyderpharmacy.com

Graniterock (1900)

This Watsonville-based company is part of the bedrock of Santa Cruz County. You can’t build a city without cement, and on Feb. 14, 1900, A.R. Wilson and a small group of investors formed Granite Rock Company after acquiring the Logan quarry near Aromas. From Monterey to San Francisco, it remains a top supplier of concrete, asphalt and other building materials and also has its hand in pretty much anything one can think of that involves construction, including logistics, transportation, pavement recycling, and creating products made locally from recycled materials. (SS)

350 Technology Drive, Watsonville. 831-768-2000. graniterock.com

Brookdale Lodge (1902)

If you’re a vintage Santa Cruzan, chances are your parents or grandparents spent their high school prom or romantic date nights in this unique property with a creek running right through the middle of the dining room. Originally a log cabin (on the site of a 19th-century sawmill) that gave city slickers a place to rest on their way to the big trees of Big Basin, this place defined “hideaway.” The Brookdale Lodge name only dates back to 1924, when the iconic dining hall—the one with the creek running through it—was built. At one time the facility boasted swimming pools, a dance hall, tennis courts, a wedding chapel and celebrities like Mae West, Rita Hayworth, even president Herbert Hoover. Two words—novelty and rustic—continue to define this time capsule that has been celebrated, burned down, risen again and continues to give adventurous guests something to write home about. Snuggled in the dense redwoods on curvy Highway 9, Brookdale Lodge is a getaway as imagined by David Lynch. (CW)

11570 Highway 9, Brookdale. 831-609-6010. brookdalelodge.com

ALL ABOUT BERRIES Driscoll’s mascots at a community event. Photo by Tarmo Hannula

Driscoll’s (1904)

Though it originally came into being under the name Banner Berry Farm, this company was cofounded by a Driscoll. Ed Reiter and Dick Driscoll II—scions of farm families that had been in Watsonville since the late 1800s—began selling the Banner strawberry variety. When it fell victim to a viral infection, the company focused on what would become its true strength: breeding new berry varieties. Since the late ’80s Driscoll’s has diversified beyond strawberries, producing proprietary plants that are cultivated by a network of independent growers largely in California but also in fields as far-flung as Mexico and Florida. (SS)

345 Westridge Drive, Watsonville. 800-871-3333. driscolls.com

Boulder Creek Pharmacy (1906)

Though John Lindberg has owned this San Lorenzo Valley business only since 2018, its history stretches back much further. Max Murray, the owner for 40-plus years, sold it in 1973 to Bob Locatelli, a pharmacist and also a member of a family whose history in the San Lorenzo Valley began in 1896, when Italian immigrant Giuseppe Locatelli settled in Boulder Creek. The current building is not the original site, says office manager Angela Sanchez-Sutcliffe, noting it used to be a Sprouse-Reitz. Old-timer points for those who remember this chain of five-and-dime stores. (SS)

13081 Central Ave., Boulder Creek. 831-338-2144. bouldercreekrx.com

Paper Vision (1906)

Some may think if you’ve seen one card store, you’ve seen them all. Think again. Paper Vision is a ceiling-to-floor experience with an extremely well-curated array of knickknacks, unusual toys, classic posters, endless fun things to look at—and, of course, a wide palette of cards for every occasion. Originally opened in 1906, the year of the San Francisco earthquake, as Plaza Stationary, its name changed in 1976. When inside, look up. The unique pressed-metal ornamentation inlaid to the ceiling is 120 years old. Now look to your left. Yep. That’s a “Congratulations! You’re Divorced” card. (DNA)

1345 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-458-1345. papervisionsantacruz.com

SEASIDE ATTRACTION The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk (1907)

Santa Cruz has had a world class amusement park since 1907, and it’s been managed by the Santa Cruz Seaside Company since 1915. Even Walt Disney came to Santa Cruz in 1963 to “study one of their rides.” Millions of people visit the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk every year. There’s a fee to park, but you are free to walk along the wooden boardwalk, buy cotton candy, play arcade games and soak in the atmosphere. It’s rare to find such a fun place to bring the family, on the ocean, often with free cinema classics, and bands on the beach. For the thrill seekers, the 101-year-old Giant Dipper roller coaster is one of the best in the country. Movie buffs can see where The Lost Boys and Us were filmed—and then dip their toes into the surf. (DNA)

400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. 831-423-5590. beachboardwalk.com

Marini’s Candies (1915)

A genuine local legend, Marini’s freshly made, hand-pulled salt water taffy made the ideal souvenir for visitors to Santa Cruz in the early 20th century. Since then Marini’s has expanded caramels, toffee, fudge, chocolates and more. Italian-born founder Victor Marini started with a popcorn stand at the Boardwalk before adding a family-run shop on the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf. An outlet came to the Westside around 2015. Saltwater taffy from Marini’s is still synonymous with a visit to the beach, boardwalk and wharf. The flavors, like Proust’s madeleine, provide a quick trip back to your youth. (CW)

55 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz. 831-425-7341

332 Ingalls St., Santa Cruz. 831-423-0188. mariniscandies.com

GARDEN AND MORE Home decor at Alladin Nursery. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

Alladin Nursery (1919)

Four different owners have tended plants at this Watsonville landmark, beginning in 1919 with Niels Peter Jensen, a Danish immigrant. Ben and Dorothy Roth took over in 1946 and added a wholesale component to the business, which was taken over by their two sons in 1970. Current owner Gustavo Beyer came along in 2005 to keep up tradition—and add one of his own: the annual Christmas Open House, featuring live music, seasonal libations, and homemade pastries by Gustavo’s wife, Dora. (SS)

2905 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville. 831-724-7517. alladinnursery.com

Scopazzi’s (1919)

A.M. Locatelli opened the Italia Hotel back in 1919 as a boardinghouse for loggers and added a dining room in the ’20s. In 1955, after the Scopazzi family took over, the business became a bar and restaurant. Current owner Paul Violante purchased the restaurant in 1986 and kept the name. (SS)

13300 Big Basin Way, Boulder Creek. 831-338-6441. scopazzisrestaurant.com

Granite Construction (1922)

In 1922, A.R. Wilson and John T. Porter of Graniterock set up Granite Construction as a separate subsidiary, installing Walter J. Wilkinson as the head of the new venture. More than a century later, Granite is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the country. (SS)

Corporate headquarters: 585 W. Beach St., Watsonville. 831-724-1011. graniteconstruction.com

BRINGING FOOD TO MARKET Sambrailo Packaging plays a crucial role in getting produce to customers. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Sambrailo Packaging (1923)

Charles Sambrailo got his start servicing apple growers in the Pajaro Valley, first nailing wooden crates together, then branching out to row crop boxes, berry baskets and trays. In 1987, Sambrailo supplied clamshell packaging for delicate berries, but now the company is looking forward to a more sustainable packing solution with ReadyCycle, made from recyclable unwaxed paperboard without adhesives, plastic or labels. (SS)

800 Walker St., Watsonville. 831-724-7581. sambrailo.com

TIME PIECE Dell Williams, a fixture in downtown Santa Cruz. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Dell Williams Jewelers (1927)

Hard to walk past those glittering display windows without pressing one’s nose to the glass and craving bling. Founded by the eponymous watchmaker, the full-service jewelers and gift emporium is still family run. Take your watch in and have a new battery or wrist band installed while you wait. Looking for a memorable anniversary gift? Dell Williams carries exquisite lead crystal stemware and sterling silver tea services. Your pearls need restringing? This is the place. All that glitters in this shop probably is made of gold. Birthstone rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants, oh my. A shimmering Pacific Avenue institution that offers the last word in customer service. And they don’t mind if you just want to look. (CW)

1320 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-423-4100. dellwilliams.com

THIRD GENERATION The Mehl family has been serving Santa Cruz County for almost a century. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Mehl’s Colonial Chapel (1929)

After opening their first funeral home in Auburn, Calif., Carl and Anita Mehl bought the building that houses Mehl’s in 1929. For Anita, it was a move back home: she was born near the Pajaro Dunes in 1898. In 1948, son Jim became a partner and took over the business in 1977, after Carl passed away. In 1985, when Jim died, his children—Claudia, Ed and Dianne—decided to keep the business in the family, with Claudia as acting funeral director. (SS)

222 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville. 831-724-6371. mehlschapel.com

19th HOLE The view at Pasatiempo. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Pasatiempo Golf Club (1929)

Golf and tennis champ Marion Hollins hired celebrated golf course designer Alister MacKenzie to design what was then, and remains, one of the most beautiful courses anywhere. Hollins, a celebrity and leader in emerging international women’s sports, was also a champion polo player. Her stately home was turned into a fine dining room, Hollins House, offering guests a stupendous view down the main fairway out toward the ocean as they sip their cocktails. Pasatiempo (“pastime”) opened in 1929 with golf legend Bobby Jones among the inaugural field of players. Surrounded by graceful homes, the course is one of the physical treasures of Santa Cruz, welcoming golfers or those merely in search of libation at the 19th hole. (CW)

20 Clubhouse Road, Santa Cruz. 831-459-9155. pasatiempo.com

Bargetto Winery (1933)

Standing the test of almost a century, and producing vintages better than ever, the family-owned Bargetto Winery still stands on North Main Street, at the edge of downtown Soquel. Native Italians Phillip and John Bargetto brought winemaking with them to San Francisco; with Prohibition looming, they closed their winery and moved south in 1917. The minute that Prohibition ended, the family got busy. The generations continued the award-winning work of making not only fog-loving varietals such as pinot noir, chardonnay and merlot but also dessert-style wines, including the popular line of meads. The family’s third generation (which includes Soquel Vineyards’ winemakers Peter and Paul Bargetto, grandsons of John) now runs the store, specializing in wines from the Estate Vineyard near Corralitos, and carrying on a stellar reputation as the oldest winery in continuous operation in the county. (CW)

3535 N. Main St., Soquel. 831-475-2258, ext. 14. bargetto.com

Brady’s Yacht Club (1933)

Brady’s got its liquor license the year that Prohibition ended, and it’s been a favorite of the drinking class ever since. Current owner Karen Madura—who also owns and operates the Jury Room and the Rush Inn—keeps one foot in the past by preserving its essence as a neighborhood watering hole while staying on trend with creative drink specials and bar fare (hot dogs, plus banh mi sandwiches on Mondays). “It’s really important to be able to go and sit down next to your neighbor and have face-to-face conversations,” she says, “where people get to go and be humans next to each other.” (SS)

413 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-425-9854. facebook.com/BYC1933

Del Mar Theatre (1936)

Like any grande dame born in 1936, the Del Mar Theatre has had some work done. During its first four decades, the Del Mar was a flagship of the Golden State Theatre chain. Longtime locals will also remember some of the concerts held there, with artists as varied as Duke Ellington, Tom Waits, Emmylou Harris and the Tubes. The theater became a four-plex in 1978; by 1999 it was for sale, eyed as possible office space. A group of investors that included George Ow and Barry Swenson Builder collaborated with the owners of the Nickelodeon to save it. Though the much-loved Nickelodeon is gone, the Del Mar endures. Now a triplex, it’s owned by the city of Santa Cruz and operated by Landmark Theaters. (SS)

1124 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-359-4447. landmarktheatres.com

Monty’s Log Cabin (1936)

Due north, and up the mountain, is located a longtime, local, genuine hole-in-the-wall. Careful not to spook the horses tethered up outside. Monty’s Log Cabin started way back in 1936 as a trading post, then an Italian restaurant, and since the turn of the century, it has become an eclectic dive bar. Businesses spend a lot of money to be “authentic,” “unique” and have “ambience.” Monty’s has all that, plus bags of chips. Imagine if David Lynch and Quentin Tarantino opened up a bar—the clientele would be the same as Monty’s; actors, musicians, bikers, cowboys and locals who blend into the wooden walls. (DNA)

5755 Highway 9, Felton. 831-335-9969

San Lorenzo Lumber Company (1936)

Founded in 1936 by Santa Cruz Lumber Co. employees to provide building supplies through retail, San Lorenzo Lumber Company went through various ownership changes until its current Lumber and Home Center yard solidified. The genealogy is a who’s who of lumbering in the Santa Cruz Mountains. A wonderful legend has it that George Ley (whose progeny created today’s Redtree Properties) purchased the Felton Lumber Yard from Frederick Hihn in 1893 for one dollar. Ley turned that into the Santa Cruz Lumber Company, planing, milling and kiln-drying first-growth logs brought by rail from Pescadero Creek. The mill in Felton ceased operations in early 1970s and the Ley family leased the property to the Butcher brothers, owners of San Lorenzo Lumber Company. From the same lineage that gave the county Roaring Camp Railroads came the present-day purveyor of hardware, custom lumber and plywood, gardening supplies, plants, bulbs and Christmas trees. (CW)

235 River St., Santa Cruz. 831-426-1020 or 831-423-0223. sanlorenzolumber.com

2435 41st Ave., Soquel. 831-475-6100

5843 Graham Hill Road, Felton. 831-335-4423

Asti Cafe (1937)

In the beginning, 1937, it was The Asti, about as serious a saloon as the downtown had to offer. Sawdust floors and pinball machines provided the ambience. Two-fisted drinkers provided the tall tales. One of the area’s top dive bars, the Asti renamed itself Asti Cafe to attract a larger clientele—i.e., you could bring your girlfriend in for a cocktail. But of course the boilermaker scene is still alive and well. Very lively, very, on weekends what with the pool tables and drink specials. A visit here is a step back into depression-era history where desperadoes swapped lies over pitchers of beer. (CW)

715 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-423-7337

DEEP ROOTS Gizdich Ranch continues to bear fruit. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Gizdich Ranch (1937)

Such fun to head out into the fields to pick your own strawberries and olallieberries at the welcoming Watsonville headquarters of great pies and pastries. It was all started off by Vincent Gizdich Sr. who passed the berry and apple farm on to his son. The bakery was added 20 years later. Locals and tourists alike love visiting the ranch, as well as picking up pies, dumplings, shortcake and berries at favorite retail outlets in Santa Cruz. Superb fruit is the name of the game here, but a day at the ranch lets visitors enjoy getting up close with the delicate work of raising fine berries. (CW)

55 Peckham Road, Watsonville. 831-722-1056. gizdich-ranch.com

Stagnaro Bros. (1937)

The fish market and dining room at the end of the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf is named for the Italian settlers who brought fishing and fresh fish to the Wharf in the late 1800s. In the early 20th century the branching family tree spawned Stagnaro Brothers’ Fish Market, where many baby boomers and their parents ate their first shrimp cocktail out of little paper cups, as well as the restaurant at the end of the wharf where countless clam chowders and martinis have been consumed. (CW)

59 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz. 831-423-2180. stagnarobrothers.com

Johnnie’s Super Market (1938)

Started in 1938 by enterprising John Montanari, this independently owned grocery has held down the middle of the mountain hamlet of Boulder Creek for many decades. The next owner, Sam Lupo, remodeled and just about doubled the space during the 1970s, making sure the shelves expanded offerings into larger meat and deli offerings, as well as specialty foods. Fresh produce and fresh sandwiches make this place popular with picknickers and backpackers. Johnnie’s harks back to the days where every grocery, department and hardware store was family-owned and operated. Boulder Creek residents have stayed loyal to this friendly grocery in the heart of town, right where visitors turn off Highway 9 and head up Big Basin Highway to the historic redwood park. (CW)

13225 Highway 9, Boulder Creek. 831-338-6464. johnniesmarket.com

Shopper’s Corner (1938)

Purchased by Bud Beauregard and Vincent Williams in 1940, Shopper’s has been a family-run institution since then. Winemaker son Jim took over from his father and continues to oversee the operation of this beloved institution. Walls of international wines (as well as a deep bench of local wineries), tequilas and gins add texture to this charming grocery, with original scrubbed wood floors and landmark signage. Since Jim’s recent retirement his winebuyer son Andre has operated every inch of the place. Fresh produce and a genuine butcher counter complete with the freshest catches of the day and skilled butchers happy to slice that Honey Ham paper-thin make Shopper’s a hit with the most discerning and finicky shoppers. You’ll see everybody you know there at least once a week. (CW)

622 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-423-1398. shopperscorner.com

LOCAL OWNERSHIP Ave Maria Memorial Chapel is once again family owned. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Ave Maria Memorial Chapel (1941)

This site has been a funeral home since 1941, previously going under the names White’s Funeral Home and Davis Memorial. In 2012, native Watsonville resident Patrick Carroll bought the business, returning it to local ownership. Carroll’s family has provided funeral services locally since 1952 as owners of the Pajaro Valley Memorial Park cemetery on Hecker Pass Road. Now, his daughter and nephew are part of the business as well. (SS)

609 Main St., Watsonville. 831-724-4751. avemariamemorialchapel.com

The Mystery Spot (1941)

Santa Cruz’s Mystery Spot is not the only tourist trap built on the phenomenon of gravity seemingly defied, but it is the oldest such attraction, established by George Prather in 1941 and popularized by his son Bruce. The proud recipient of a California Historical Landmark plaque (No. 1055), its bumper stickers have traveled near and far. (Side note: Courtesy of the Online History Journal of Santa Cruz County, it’s possible to delve into the tale of Curious Canyon, a neighbor that offered serious competition when it opened in 1954.) (SS)

465 Mystery Spot Road, Santa Cruz. 831-423-8897. mysteryspot.com

Beauregard Vineyards (1945)

Though this winery technically was founded in 2000, the year after Ryan Beauregard made his first chardonnay, the Beauregard family has owned land in the Santa Cruz Mountains since 1945. In the late 1970s, Jim Beauregard started Felton Empire Winery—and got into the annals of wine-making history when he helped put together the application for the Ben Lomond Mountain AVA, federally recognized in 1987. Beauregard Ranch was replanted 20 years ago; in 2008 the company purchased the storied Bonny Doon Vineyard winery on Pine Flat. There’s much, much more history on the company website—enough to leave the reader craving a glass of red (or white). (SS)

10 Pine Flat Road, Santa Cruz. 831-425-7777. beauregardvineyards.com

Big Creek Lumber (1946)

For four generations, Big Creek Lumber has been an integral part of the Santa Cruz community. One would be hard pressed to find a company that has any kind of philosophy, but Big Creek Lumber states its belief in three things equally: “our family, our land, and our business.” Just out of WW2, the McCrary and Trumbo families pooled their fortunes, which consisted of $7,500 and war bonds, and repurposed used military equipment into a mill they nicknamed “The Termite.” Big Creek Lumber has a big family that extends into the community, and they are patrons of many Santa Cruz events. (DNA)

2801 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-477-1231. bigcreeklumber.com

Ferrari Florist (1946)

Returning home after World War II, Dave Ferrari decided to open a flower business downtown on Pacific Avenue, putting up a sign that read “Ferrari the Florist.” Though there’s not a Ferrari behind the wheel anymore, the business is still locally owned—purchased in 2016 by Brian and Marilyn Piazza. The couple had a longstanding connection with Ferrari, having used the florist for their own wedding 30 years prior to that. There have been changes over the years, including a new location in 2022. (SS)

415F River St., Santa Cruz. 831-460-7000. ferrariflorist.com

Hallcrest Vineyards (1946)

The winery is named after the Hall family, which put down roots in the Santa Cruz Mountains in the 1880s but didn’t get into the wine business until the 1940s, when Chafee Hall planted the first vines. The winery was renamed Felton Empire after Chaffee retired; then, in 1987, John Schumacher and his family bought the site and revived the name, bent on continuing the tradition of producing wines that exemplify the Santa Cruz Mountains AVA, which it pours in its Felton tasting room—except on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. (SS)

379 Felton Empire Road, Felton. hallcrestvineyards.com

Henflings (1946)

Management might change hands, but the vibe at Henflings is the pinnacle of a local bar. There’s a chill hardcore environment, with frosty Budweisers awaiting one’s arrival. Frank Henfling opened up at a different spot, down the road, in 1931, but this intimate roadhouse has been next to the good folks at the Ben Lomond Fire department since 1946. To say Henflings provides a service to the beautiful mountain town of Ben Lomond is an understatement. Henflings is the only game in town, with music, dancing and free comedy every second and fourth Sunday at 9pm. (DNA)

9450 Highway 9, Ben Lomond. 831-289-3019. facebook.com/henflingstavern

Better Brand Food Products (1947)

Founder Earl Imlay called his chicken ranches and egg processing operation Better Egg Company—a reminder that Santa Cruz County could once crow about its poultry products. Sons Dennis and Ed got into the business in 1964 and continued the egg operations until 1980. Cousins, Peter and Mike Imlay took over in 2002, presiding over its transformation into Better Brand, a distributor of various foods, dishes and utensils, eco-friendly restaurant equipment and more, serving businesses between Carmel and San Francisco. (SS)

256 Kearney Ext., Watsonville. 831-724-7243. betterbrandfoods.com

Marianne’s Ice Cream (1947)

Flavors to make a grown woman cry with joy. Rum raisin, black raspberry marble, salted caramel, oh my. Not to mention a dozen different chocolates. And yes, they still carry that old school favorite of boomers everywhere….spumoni! Started by the Beckers—and named after daughters Mary and Anne—the ice cream parlor was taken over by Sam and Dorothy Lieberman. And the flavors multiplied. Now owned by Kelly Dillon and Charlie Wilcox, Marianne’s has made Westsiders happy with a new parlor up the street from New Leaf. Kids of all ages love grabbing a cone on a hot day and slurping and licking the sweet, cool treat right there in the parking lot. Oh, and German Chocolate! A hand-packed treasure. (CW)

1020 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. 831-458-1447

218 State Park Drive, Aptos. 831-713-4746

1201 Fair Ave., Santa Cruz. mariannesicecream.com

Shadowbrook (1947)

Restaurateurs Ted Burke and Bob Munsey started operating this 1947 hillside legend in 1978, expanding the original redwood structure into a warren of dining rooms overlooking the Soquel Creek entrance to the Capitola Beach. Armed with its ultra-charming funicular transport to the main dining levels, Shadowbrook has been hosting meals for weddings, anniversaries, proms, graduations, engagements, trysts and reunions ever since. Burke has been at the helm ever since, while Munsey managed the Crow’s Nest at the Yacht Harbor. The food never fails to provide an overall feeling of specialness, and the more recently added Rock Room offers live music and all the bar action necessary to provide lasting memories. (CW)

1750 Wharf Road, Capitola. 831-475-1511. shadowbrook-capitola.com

Aptos Landscape Supply (1948)

This versatile landscaping company began as Cabrillo Sand & Gravel, operating out of a small quarry on Freedom Boulevard. The business still sells soil, sand and gravel but also helps customers build their dream back yards complete with ponds, lawns and retaining walls. Fourth owner Vern Packer bestowed its current name in 1990 and ran the company until selling to Rick Santee in 2007. Santee’s son, Erik, took over in 2016. (SS)

5035 Freedom Blvd., Aptos. 831-688-6211. aptoslandscapesupply.com

Zoccoli’s (1948)

Definitive deviled eggs and a mind-altering Mediterranean sub are only two of the charms of this wood-floored, Old World local deli landmark. Meatballs, raviolis, fabled salads, plus lots of Italian jars of goodies lining the walls. Started up in 1948 by Italian-born Robert and Augusta Zoccoli, the deli started life as a grocery and morphed into a hands-on, mouthwatering purveyor of freshly made foods, freshly sliced meats, and homemade soups. Floods came and went but the deli stayed, now owned by the second generation and run by the third. A record to be proud of, Zoccoli’s is wedded to the downtown ambience. Lucky us! (CW)

1534 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-423-1711. zoccolis.com

Ferrell’s Donuts (1949)

The convoluted tale of two Ferrells (Ernest Ferrell and son Ed) followed by successive owners with different last names can be hard to sort out. But despite this, the name survives. Even better: the Mission Street Ferrell’s is once again open 24 hours. There’s no better study break for UCSC students than picking up a cinnamon roll straight out of the oven at 4am. (SS)

Ferrell’s Donuts. 2227 Mission St., Santa Cruz. 831-457-2760. linktr.ee/ferrellsdonuts

Ferrell’s Donut House. 1403 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. 831-423-9470

Original Ferrell’s Donuts. 1761 17th Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-462-0444

Palace Art & Office Supply (1949)

Located in downtown Santa Cruz for 71 years, Palace Art & Office Supply pulled up stakes post-COVID and ensconced itself in Capitola, where it continues to boast a retail bonanza of arts and crafts must-haves. Art classes, kids crafts, and local teachers have come and gone through its doors. Back in 1949 when the Trowbridge Family started Palace’s Pacific Avenue presence, the little store specialized in pretty stationery and gifts. Several moves later, the retail palace is where you go for notebooks, pens and pencils of every description, inks, pastels, toys, paints, and poster boards in every color. Now expanded into offering luxury Pendleton clothing and a giant line of greeting cards, Palace is still the place to let your imagination run wild. (CW)

1501-K 41st Ave., Capitola. 831-464-2700. palaceartsupply.com

COMMUNITY RESOURCE A movie palace turned concert venue, the Rio still stands. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Rio Theatre (1949)

Originally part of the Golden State chain of movie palaces, which also operated the Del Mar, the Rio Theatre arrived on Soquel Avenue after World War II, opening its doors on June 12, 1949. The first double bill, per the Rio website, was Song of India and Law of the Barbary Coast—both forgettable releases from Columbia Pictures. Later, after it was under the ownership of United Artists, the Rio had a near-death experience, shutting its doors In 2000 before current owner Laurence Bedford saved the iconic property. Programming is diverse, including in upcoming weeks a film festival, a burlesque show and a live show by comedian Lewis Black. (SS)

1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-423-8209. riotheatre.com

Taylor Bros. Hot Dogs (1949)

James and Pauline “Ma” Taylor’s first hot dog stands were in Porterville and Visalia, but by 1954 they opened a third stand in Watsonville, which grandson Matt Taylor still oversees, along with the Visalia location. Says Matt, “we hold a special place in people’s hearts and Watsonville’s culture.” (SS)

336 Union St., Watsonville. 831-722-2402

Santa Cruz Roller Palladium (1951)

Roller skating fun for the past 75 years, the Palladium had its grand opening on Nov. 30, 1950, thanks to owner rollerskate enthusiasts Denny and Heddy Sargeant. The palladium was designed with a floor of floating maple wood, which made it a whole lot easier to fall without major injury. Diane and Rick Ethrington took over the 8,500-square-foot facility in 1986. Fun for graduation parties, birthdays and especially for kids. You can hear their screaming with joy throughout the East Side. Jazzercise used to fill the place on Saturdays with the daughters of Jane Fonda and her early leotard followers. Many of us still have permanent scars from any number of skating disasters. Old-fashioned fun from the days before the Internet. (CW)

1606 Seabright Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-423-0844. santacruzrollerpalladium.com

Glaum Egg Ranch (1953)

Back in the early decades of the 20th century, Santa Cruz County was known as a poultry center, home to so many proud owners of chicken farms that the region started its own egg-laying contest. The farms had mostly disappeared by the 1950s, but one remains. And a beloved farm it is. Though it was originally hatched in 1921 in Alexandria, Nebraska, by John H. Glaum, Glaum Egg Ranch has been here since 1953 and a fourth generation of Glaums oversees the chicken farm, egg processing room and barn store. Using sustainable agriculture practices, the Glaums collect the eggs from chickens who live in cage-free, spacious digs and eat feed that is free of antibiotics or growth hormones. The eggs are prized by locals—including many restaurateurs. To see the famed egg-vending machine, visit Monday–Saturday, 8am–4pm. (SS)

3100 Valencia Road, Aptos. 831-688-3898. glaumeggranch.com

Lotts Auto Stereo (1954)

Bill Lotts started Lotts Auto Upholstery at 816 Pacific Ave. and within a few years moved next door to 818 Pacific Ave. That location had a small showroom with a single bay, fitting seven cars—five cars deep, so that every time a vehicle needed to be delivered, there would be a shuffle of cars to get a customer’s vehicle out of the bay, avoiding the pedestrians as they were backing out the cars….fun times! Bill did upholstery not only for vehicles but also restaurant seating, including booths at Gilda’s, Tampico and Stagnaro. Back then, convertible tops, seats, etc., did not have pre-made patterns, so Bill would make a custom pattern and sew it with a commercial Singer sewing machine. In the 1970s, Lotts added car stereos to the mix. Karla and Ron Lotts are the third generation to own the business, and son Dan Lotts is the fourth. How have they survived when so many new cars come with good stereos? “People are still upgrading their stereo systems,” Karla says. “Especially the sound quality. They always want more.” (Brad Kava)

600 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-423-1100. ​lotts.com

Las Palmas Taco Bar (1955)

Family owned since it began in 1955 in San Jose, Las Palmas Taco Bar expanded to Santa Cruz, two blocks from Main Beach, in 1975. If you understand that authentic Mexican food has to be prepared the same way, know that Rick Mendez Sr. and family have been serving the community for most of his life. It’s tiny inside, and you’ll have to wait, but the flavor of Las Palmas is distinctive and delicious. Parking can always be an issue, but their prices more than make up for it. Family run, top-quality food, and an ocean breeze. (DNA)

55 Front St., Santa Cruz. 831-429-1220. laspalmastacobar.com

Schwarzbach Associates Realtors (1955)

How does a real estate company make it for decades, surviving floods, fires, earthquakes? It’s in personal communication and local knowledge, says Carole Schwarzbach, whose family has owned the company for generations. They have a one-room office in Boulder Creek. “Our saying is we produce the most per square foot of any office in Santa Cruz. We are the biggest little real estate office in Santa Cruz County.” Yes, big companies have tried to buy them, but they’ve preferred to stay small and local. While more real estate is being done on the internet, Carole says her four brokers—with 177 years of experience between them—prefer to drive clients around and show them the neighborhoods and get to know the clients better…old-school values. (BK)

13335 Highway 9, Boulder Creek. 831-338-2171. schwarzbachassociatesinc.com

Trout Farm Inn (1955)

Welcoming water sports and a lively bar made the Trout Farm a San Lorenzo Valley destination well before Bill Fischer opened up the restaurant in 1955. Opened in 1903 as a rainbow trout fishing spot, it was a place one could go to soak up sun, bar snacks and alcohol. A kitchen fire closed the charming destination in 2016; it recently reopened with lots of activities, including live music, craft beers and a casual comfort food menu. Still offering a sunny respite from the dark redwoods, it’s a great San Lorenzo Valley meeting spot. (CW)

7701 E. Zayante Road, Felton. 831-854-3009. thetroutfarm.com

Sea & Sand Inn (1958)

With every room overlooking the beach at West Cliff Drive, this charming destination sits above Steamer Lane and next to the Dream Inn. One of the secret hideaways coveted by oldtime Santa Cruzans, the Inn has hosted the famous, the infamous, and those who choose their vacation spots with an eye toward privacy. Maybe even secrecy. Justifiably a favorite with savvy locals, S&S offers happy hour wine and cheese, and private balconies for luxury lounging. Since the late ’50s it’s remained unassuming on the outside, loaded with cozy resort charm on the inside. (CW)

201 West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 831-427-3400. seaandsandinn.com

O’Neill Surf Shop (1959)

The origins of the neoprene wetsuit have been disputed, but there’s no doubt that Jack O’Neill popularized a model that melded a nylon interior to the neoprene shell. And though the brand originated in San Francisco, O’Neill spent close to six decades in Santa Cruz and made the town fertile ground for the surf-related businesses that followed in his wake. His first shop, just above Cowell Beach, opened in 1959. And though the downtown O’Neill store wiped out in 2025, after 25 years in business, other stores continue to equip locals looking to ride the wild surf. (SS)

400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. 831-459-9230

105 Post Office Drive, Aptos. 831-708-2220

1115 41st Ave., Capitola. 831-475-4151

Outlet: 1149 41st Ave., Capitola. 831-479-5613

Scotts Valley Veterinary Clinic (1960)

Originally founded in 1960 by Jack Phlock to care for both small and large animals, Scotts Valley Veterinary Clinic was purchased by Dr. Charles Miller in 1990. Two generations of Millers have met the veterinary needs of the Scotts Valley community since then. Dr. Miller’s daughter, Emily, got her start as a nurse assistant while still in high school, and she went on to pursue a degree from UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. Fresh out of school, Dr. Emily Miller joined forces with Dad in 2013, going on to purchase the clinic in 2018. (SS)

4257 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley. 831-438-2600. scottsvalleyvet.com

Plantronics (1961)

Odds are you’ve used a Plantronics headset at some point in your life. Back in the 1960s, pilots had to use bulky, awkward headsets and they were so unhappy with them they were switching to handheld microphones. United Airlines solicited proposals for something better and Courtney Graham, a United Airlines pilot, collaborated with his pilot friend Keith Larkin to create a small, functional design that incorporated two small hearing aid-style transducers attached to a headband. Thus was born Plantronics, originally called Pacific Plantronics, in 1961. From there the sky was the limit, literally, as the company created headsets for the first space missions, including the trips to the moon. The company is now owned by HP and based in Palo Alto. (BK)

Appi Pool & Spa (1960s)

Founded as Allied Pool Products in the early ’60s, owner Ed Shoemaker and son Bob focused their efforts on retail sales of swimming pool products, pool construction and service. Former aerospace executive Robert D. Roddick became enamored with the pool industry and eventually purchased Shoemaker’s business, and in 1988, son Jon Roddick joined the business. (SS)

1527 Commercial Way, Unit B, Santa Cruz. 831-476-6363. appipool.com

Capitola Boat and Bait (1962)

This shop on the Capitola Wharf, which has been operating for more than 50 years, got a new life in 1997 when it was bought by David Morris’s mother, who turned the business over to him and his sister, Tina Williams. Morris doesn’t know much about its early history, but knows what it’s like to survive the devastation of the Wharf in 2023, when it was struck by giant waves. It took two years to be rebuilt. “We didn’t get anything from the insurance company,” says Morris. “But support from the community was such a huge thing that we couldn’t let it go.” The shop rents and sells fishing equipment and rents boats. “You don’t have to be a captain to rent our boat. You just have to have common sense,” he says. One trend he’s noticed is that more mothers and families are out there fishing, rather than only the fathers and sons of the past. “At least they’re not playing video games,” he says. (BK)

1400 Wharf Road, Capitola. 831-462-2208. capitolaboatandbait.com

Patrick James (1962)

A fixture in Aptos, the Patrick James menswear store is part of a California company founded in Fresno by Patrick James Mon Pere as a private label store that defines its aesthetic as the “West Coast Classic” style. (SS)

7538 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 831-688-2105. patrickjames.com

Dream Inn (1963)

Laying righteous claim to its reputation as the region’s only true beachfront hotel, the Dream Inn specializes in jaw-dropping views of the waves and longboard surfers of iconic Steamer Lane. Cowell Beach beckons right outside the spacious guest rooms and all of Santa Cruz awaits just a few blocks away. There simply is no more quintessential Santa Cruz location. Many renovations later, Dream Inn is still a magnet, especially with the recent upgrade of the in-house Jack O’Neill restaurant and lounge, named for the crusty surfer icon. You could do worse than toast this surf landmark with a crabcake and glass of bubbly. (CW)

175 West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 831-740-8069. dreaminnsantacruz.com

Roaring Camp Railroads (1963)

Step back into an Old West town, complete with smoke-billowing trains from the 1880s. Imagine being surrounded by towering redwood trees that are over 250 feet tall and almost two thousand years old. The grounds are 180 acres and often home to music festivals. There’s a functional old-time print shop, and silent movies, but you must ride the train. The conductors are well versed in the history of Roaring Camp as you begin to wind your way up Bear Mountain. It’s a chance to take a breath and enjoy the magic of the Santa Cruz Mountains. (DNA)

5401 Graham Hill Road, Felton. 831-335-4484. roaringcamp.com

Rush Inn (circa 1963)

Within spitting distance of the town clock at the top of Pacific Avenue, this place is definitely a port in a storm, popular with pinball addicts, video golfers, and new widows seeking solace in a G&T and their husband’s best friend. For locals it’s one of those watering holes where everybody knows your name and the bartender camaraderie is legendary. Prime location for that tipple to get your weekend off to a sybaritic start. (Enjoy it now, because the Santa Cruz Planning Commission has approved an eight-story housing project that will wipe the building off the block.) (CW)

113 Knight St., Santa Cruz. 831-425-9673. facebook.com/RushInnSantaCruz

Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant (1965)

Manny and Alice Santana were one of the major power couples on the Central Coast when Manuel’s started up, giving aid and comfort to artists, performers, politicians and philosophers all addicted to the voluptuous menu of Mexican classics and the very tart house margaritas when liquor came on line 20 years after founding. The foxiest of staffers made the place look as good as it tasted, and over the years the walls became colorful with paintings by Manny himself of his friends and family. Early Cabrillo Music Festival audiences spilled out into the bar for lively after parties. Still family-run, the chile relleno is the stuff of legend, as are the much-loved founders. (CW)

261 Center Ave., Aptos. 831-688-4848. manuelsrestaurant.com

Bookshop Santa Cruz (1966)

Originally opened in 1966 and then purchased by Neal and Candy Coonerty in 1973, this bookstore has become both an icon and metaphor for Santa Cruz, rising from the rubble of the 1989 quake. A cozy home away from home, it was one of the first stores in the country to encourage readers to hang out and sample books in house. BSSC steadfastly invites browsers, bookworms and visitors from around the world to stop, relax, peruse the revolving selection of new and used paperback and hardbound books, or pick up the latest copy of magazines like The Economist, or newspapers like Le Monde. BSSC stays packed hosting book launches, poetry readings and wildly popular live interviews. Keeping Santa Cruz weird, as well as connected to the printed word, this place is the beating heart of our town and still Coonerty-run, thanks to daughter Casey Coonerty Protti. (CW)

1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-423-0900. bookshopsantacruz.com

Catalyst (1966)

This famed venue for live music started quietly as a coffeehouse in the old St. George Hotel, where it was a bohemian rendezvous spot for the new UCSC community and the arty cafe crowd. Three years later, Randall Kane bought the business, which moved a couple times before settling into a former bowling alley on the other end of Pacific Avenue. In that larger space it became the warm-up concert spot for big names before they hit their stride and went on to LA and San Francisco. The marquee has been graced by Tina Turner, Bob Dylan, Cher, Van Morrison, Pearl Jam, David Lindley, Patti Smith, Nirvana, the Beach Boys—every goth band known to woman. Neil Young would drop by several times a year to wow the faithful. Back in the day, while bartending, Randall saw it all but knew how to keep his mouth shut. Funky and bare bones, this club is about the music. (CW)

1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-713-5492. catalystclub.com

El Toro Bravo (1967)

This Capitola mainstay, which hit its half-century mark in 2017, claims bragging rights as Capitola’s oldest restaurant. A fire on Christmas Day in 2024 shuttered the restaurant—but there are plans to reopen. For now, the doors are closed until further notice. (SS)

123 Monterey Ave., Capitola. 831-476-155. eltorobravocapitola.com

Mediterranean Bar (1967)

The serious bar by the beach, next to Manuel’s, this is one of the prized people scenes in Aptos. Totally neighborhood, the place was opened in 1967 by Al Fien. It was a true laid-back pit stop for tippling, talking and flirting. Back in the day it was a favorite watering hole for local celebrities and renegades like Huey Newton. A vigorous remodel in the early 2000s added sleek sports bar ambience—plenty of flat screens, in addition to pool and darts. And the stained glass window on the front has been thankfully retained. (CW)

265 Center Ave., Aptos. 831-661-5053. themediterraneanbar.com

Freeline Surf Shop (1969)

Though Freeline bounced around to three different locations first, it’s stayed at its current spot on Pleasure Point since 1992. One thing that hasn’t changed is the last name of the owner: Peter Mel, son of founders John and Kim. And another is the clientele: “We get a lot of the regulars that we’ve had for a long time,” longtime employee Wayne says. Asked whether the neighborhood had gotten busier since 1992, Wayne laughs, “It’s downtown Pleasure Point as far as I’m concerned—all the restaurants and everything that goes on here.” (SS)

821 41st Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-476-2950. freelinesurf.com

Frenchy’s (1969)

Originally located in downtown Santa Cruz, Frenchy’s moved to the serendipitously named Pleasure Point neighborhood in the early 1970s. For more than a half-decade, Frenchy’s has helped deliver satisfaction to Santa Cruzans. Lubes, lingerie, leather and luxury toys for all sexual orientations and genders can be found inside the recently renovated store. Too shy to shop in person? It’s easy to order online and enjoy the convenience of e-commerce while still supporting a business that employs locals. (SS)

3960 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 831-475-9221. frenchys.com

DeLaveaga Golf Course (1968)

Designed by Bert Stamps—who has, well, put his stamp on courses across the country—DeLaveaga Golf Course is a scenic feast. Spending five hours on these sprawling links really gives golfers a feel for Santa Cruz. A par 70, it has a 10th hole that is clamored about on Reddit boards—the course brings golfers into canyons, long tree-lined fairways, and most likely some deer. Similarly, the DeLaveaga Disc Golf Course is one of the best, with 29 holes. No matter one’s predilection, holes or baskets, DeLaveaga is the place to swing. (DNA)

401 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz. 831-423-7214

Jury Room (circa 1968)

The sign says this is the “new” Jury Room, but fear not: This is still a classic dive bar, and it’s the place to take the fifth—one shot at a time. Located right across from the county building and the courthouse, the Jury Room was once a cop bar. In the pre-internet days, local journalists, lawyers, and politicos would head over there on election nights and wait for the returns. In addition to the regulars (all dive bars must have them), the Jury Room brings in crowds with punk rock bands and twangier fare on 2-Step Tuesdays. Owner Karen Madura, a UCSC graduate, says, “I really believe in supporting our arts community. We give a lot of smaller bands a chance to play.” (SS)

712 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. 831-426-7120. facebook.com/TheJuryRoom

Lenz Arts (1968)

In 1968 painter Andy Lenz and his sweetheart Cynthia founded this family-run art supply shop, now operated by son Andrew. The vast inventory includes boards, papers, tubes, paints, inks, matboards, easels and ready-to-paint stretched canvases. And the Lenz folks offer impeccable in-shop custom framing. It’s easy to spend a fortune here because the minute you walk in you feel like the second coming of Claude Monet, and there to tempt you are all major labels of oils, acrylics, pigments, airbrushes, fabric dyes and watercolors, plus guest artist demos and workshops. Through various disasters—fires, earthquakes, floods—Lenz has remained dedicated to helping you grow into the artist your mother hoped you’d become. (CW)

142 River St., Santa Cruz. 831-291-9428. lenzarts.com

Monterey Credit Union (1968)

Established in 1968, Monterey Credit Union is owned by its more than 23,000 members across the Central Coast. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in the counties of Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, or San Luis Obispo. (SS)

1566 N. Main St., Salinas. 831-647-1000. montereycu.com

HOME MAKERS It’s a family affair at Baker Bros.

Baker Bros. (1969)

Three generations of local ownership set this local furniture and appliance store apart. Brothers Bob and Odell Baker started the furniture store and then added appliances. Alex Arellano bought the appliance department and put daughters Deborah and Carolyn to work—then Deborah bought the business and also married one of the Baker scions. Sister Carolyn Flores still works part time, and her husband and son handle delivery chores. (SS)

31 E. Fifth St., Watsonville. 831-722-6116. bakerbrosfurnitureandappliance.com

Crow’s Nest (1969)

To call this sprawling bar and restaurant a legend is to not even come close to describing its allure to visitors and locals alike. A pioneer of sunset happy hours and an early adopter of the salad bar, the Crow’s Nest was groomed and nurtured by Bob Munsey, who developed it into a haven for fans of all things surf and turf. A mai tai out on the deck welcomed many a crimson sunset. The view alone, spread out in front of diners and drinkers, was cause for celebration. With a second-floor bar and grill, the Nest added even more appetizers and more cocktail appeal. Decked out with surfboards and surf photos, Crow’s Nest hosted fans from near and far. None dare call themselves experienced in the true vibe of the Central Coast without a glass of chardonnay and a crab louie at this enduring landmark. (CW)

2218 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 831-476-4560. crowsnest-santacruz.com

Freedom Meat Lockers (1969)

Howard Walker Sr. and son Howard Walker Jr. found an old-time butcher shop in 1968, leased it for $350 a month and started a son-and-pop business that would endure more than 55 years. In 1976, when his father partially retired, Howard Jr. purchased the building; he and wife Debbie, with the help of some longtime employees, have continued to grow this small business. (SS)

160 Hi Grade Lane, Freedom. 831-724-4355. ​Deli: 831-724-1167. freedommeatlockers.com

Harts Fabric (1969)

Buttons, notions, ribbon, upholstery fabric, Italian designer rayon, plus those crucial little Fat Packs for quilting projects, Harts is the main game in town for serious sewing projects. And crafts, of course. We love the selection of pillows crying out to be covered and embroidered with original ideas. Tall rolls of yardage beckon in row after and row. The colors are sumptuous, the variety astonishing. Matt and Carol have grown this long-standing business into a serious destination for serious sewing fanatics, and it’s now in a new location on Soquel Drive, right around the corner, Decked out with classic silks, satins and velvets, as well as digitally printed ultra-new silk yardage from Japan, it’s fun for the eyes and hands. (CW)

1126 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-423-5434. hartsfabric.com

ORGANIC LEADER The staff of Staff of Life mark the store’s 50th anniversary.

Staff of Life (1969)

Pioneering the entire concept of a natural food store, Staff of Life was the first on its block to feature organic produce before there even was “organic”—in a vegetarian market. The big hook for grateful hippies was the incredible bakery, loaded with locally sourced ingredients and whole wheat flour. I can still taste the gigantic sunflower cookies. Of course with time the savvy store expanded to include essential oils, local produce, imported teas, locally roasted coffees, local wines, and with the move to the larger store on Soquel Avenue, a sushi bar, flower stalls, to-go deli items, cafe, and yes, seafood and meats completed the full-service menu. Santa Cruz has always been grateful that founders Gary Bascou and Richard Josephson had the courage to open a business that was good for Mother Earth. Kudos! (CW)

1266 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-423-8632

906 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville. 831-726-0240

staffoflifemarket.com

Castaways (1970)

Tropical drinks and tiki flair elevate this neighborhood spot near Santa Cruz’s Pleasure Point. There’s creativity behind the bar, with mixologists pouring the classics alongside fresh recipes such as the Piranha and the Jungle Bird, both of which would be refreshing in the midday heat. (SS)

3623 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 831-465-8200

Food Bin & Herb Room (1971)

From homeopathic oils to handmade soaps with lots of local pastries and organic produce as well, the Food Bin remains our last living link to the Golden Age of alternative foods, substances and attitudes. Right across the parking lot sits the tiny Herb Room, a floor-to-ceiling empire of herbs, oils, crystals, and vitamins that could cure just about anything and probably raise the dead as well. Only a Philistine could resist the charms of this double warren of teas, crocheted caps, smudge sticks, incense, coffees, flours, fruits, and good vibes. It all began in 1971, with fruit from the UCSC gardens sold in big cardboard bins—ergo Food Bin. In 1975 the food and herb duo moved to the corner of Mission and Laurel streets, where it continues to sit, while a multi-story housing project looms in the eventual future. But the plan is to keep the Food Bin and ensure it remains feel-good, funky and locally owned. In a word, far out! (CW)

1130 Mission St., Santa Cruz. Food Bin: 831-423-5526. Herb Room: 831-429-8108. foodbinherbroom.com

Gilda’s (1971)

Gilda Stagnaro opened her restaurant on the site of the Stagnaro family’s former fish market and ran it with brother Robert and sons Malio and Dino. The restaurant continued after her death in 2008, closing for a time during Covid before Crow’s Nest owner Charles Maier reopened it. (SS)

37 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz. 831-423-2010. gildas-restaurant.com

Hot Feet (1971)

Flipflops are tops at Amy Tognazzini’s footwear-focused boutique, including Reef and OluKai sandals. Serving locals and tourists for decades, Tognazzini also runs Big Kahuna, the Hawaiian shirt emporium next door. (SS)

219 Capitola Ave., Capitola. 831-476-3960

Darco Printing & Paper Store (1972)

Dave and Beverly Ray have kept the paper stocked and the envelopes neatly bundled in this legendary Eastside print shop for over 50 years. Clean and spacious, DARCO tempts even the most casual shopper with manila envelopes, multi-colored doodling pads and countless reams of special paper stock. Customer service is the superpower here, with handwritten receipts, friendly tips about special orders and orders summed up on Beverly’s adding machine. Small, methodical, thorough, and old school friendly, Darco is catnip for paper fetishists. (CW)

130 Doyle St., Santa Cruz. 831-426-5616

Pacific Trading Co. (1972)

This locally owned women’s clothing shop, founded by Margaret “Bunny” Payne, is a fixture in downtown Santa Cruz. The current team took over in 1985, when Carolyn Heinrich bought the business, which already had locations in Santa Cruz and Capitola. Sisters Anandi Heinrich and Rama Zoe Heinrich work with Carolyn to this day, creating an oasis where shoppers can step away from their day-to-day cares and focus on crafting the perfect outfit from the well-curated clothes and accessories. (SS)

1224 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-400-8168

504 C Bay Ave., Capitola. 831-400-8121. pacific-trading-co.com

Union Grove Music (1972)

In 2018 Union Grove abandoned its brick-and-mortar corner store, a bulwark of the musical-instrument-buying community, but it’s still in business online by appointment only, selling vintage and classic instruments in cyberspace, the place that killed so many in-person music stores. (There’s still nothing better than being able to try out an instrument in person, right?) Richard Gellis and his University of Pennsylvania college buddy Casey Keller started the store as a refuge for long-haired hippie musicians who were overlooked by more traditional outlets. Business boomed so much that they opened a second branch in Los Gatos in the late 1970s. But, as with so many businesses, the internet sounded a death knell. Musicians would try out instruments in the store and buy them with lower sales tax online. Gellis still runs the online store, and you can still try out instruments by appointment. (BK)

831-427-0670. uniongrovemusic.com

Batish’s (1973)

The Batish family arrived in Santa Cruz in the early 1970s. One member of the family, S.D. Batish, was quite famous as a musician and in film, and was invited to teach at UCSC. Batish’s Indian Restaurant opened soon after, and was a hub of people who loved Indian food and music. This was during a time when Indian restaurants were quite rare, and Sant Cruz was enchanted with the spices and ragas. Although the restaurant closed, the family runs a musical instrument and gift shop that also sells Indian spices. Support this family that has given so much to Santa Cruz for so long—and learn how to make decent curry in return. (DNA)

1310 Mission St., Santa Cruz. 831-423-1699. batish.com

Bicycle Trip (1973)

Nothing spells out Santa Cruz as clearly as the origin of the Bicycle Trip. In 1973, Pat and Nancy Heitkam opened a small storefront that sold bicycles, goat cheese and eggs (from their farm). From humble beginnings, Bicycle Trip helped launch the mountain bike explosion, offering the first specialized mountain bikes with rigid steel frames and 26-inch wheels. It was an evolutionary jump forward to what bicycles were capable of. Bicycle Trip is also a leader in bringing the cycling community together with an eye toward maintaining the beauty of the trails. (DNA)

1001 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-427-2580. bicycletrip.com

The Crepe Place (1973)

Gary and Marlene Keeley opened the original Crepe Place on Ocean Street in a very small space.The restaurant quickly outgrew its original location and moved to a spot near the Town Clock on Pacific Avenue. A fierce storm caused a cliff collapse, destroying the building on Christmas Eve 1988. It relocated to the Cooper House, downtown, but was severely damaged by the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. Owners found its current home on Soquel Avenue in Midtown in 1990, in what was previously the Thunder Trading Co. & Frontier Deli. In 2007, former employees Adam Bergeron and Eric Gifford took over the business, expanding its appeal by adding live music, movies and other events. (BK)

1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-429-6994. thecrepeplace.com

Erik’s Deli Cafe (1973)

Erik Johnson started this local landmark deli and mega-sandwich emporium in Scotts Valley in 1973. Still going strong, now with two dozen stores throughout the state, Erik’s is your to-go lunch fort for homemade soups and utterly delicious sandwiches. No frills: you order, pay and pick up your meal when it’s ready. Salads are fresh and generous. The staff are assertively upbeat. Great pickles. Light, easy, affordable and beloved by several generations of locals, and their parents, and their kids. (CW)

222 Mt Hermon Road, Suite J, Scotts Valley. 831-438-4646.

1664 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz. 831-462-1919

1074 S. Green Valley Road, Watsonville. 831-724-7575

102 Rancho Del Mar, Aptos. 831-688-5656

1475 41st Ave., Capitola. 831-475-4646 eriksdelicafe.com

Santa Cruz Skateboards/NHS (1973)

What’s red, white and blue and known around the world? If you said a screaming hand, you would be correct. Iconic Santa Cruz artist Jim Phillips’ signature logo was created for NHS back in 1985, but NHS started in 1973. What was a small business started by surfer buddies Richard Novak, Jay Shuirman and Doug Haut, NHS (the first letter of each of their last names) is now known worldwide with their screaming hand in skateboards, snowboards, surfboards, clothing and a multitude of skateboarding accessories. Being the oldest continuous skateboarding company in the world, NHS is always improvising new designs, and furthering the reach of Santa Cruz’s unique culture. The original NHS factory (825 41st Ave., Santa Cruz) has been home to Santa Cruz Boardroom—one of the largest skateboard shops in California—since 2008. (DNA)

Online store: nhs-inc.com

Aptos Vineyard (1974)

This small winery was established by the family of Judge John Marlo family in 1974 and continued to produce for decades until the judge fell ill. After he passed away, his close friend, James Baker, got together with his family, purchased the label in 2008 and sought to revive it, working with local winemakers Brandon Armitage, John Benedetti, Rob Bergstrom and Anthony Craig. (SS)

105 C Post Office Drive,Aptos. aptosvineyard.com

Bailey Properties (1974)

One of the largest independent real estate brokerages in the Monterey Bay Region, Bailey Properties has been owned by brothers Paul and Robert since 1974. Paul transitioned from student athlete and youth sports coach, and Robert obtained his broker’s license right after graduating from San Jose State University with a degree in business administration and real estate. Company services include residential listing and sales, property management, vacation/beach rentals, mortgage lending and relocation services. (SS)

9119 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 831-688-7434

1602 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. 831-426-4100. baileyproperties.com

TOP BUN Jack’s classic hamburger. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Jack’s Hamburgers (1974)

At the corner of Cedar and Lincoln streets, time stands still. Buns, patties, fries and shakes have been on the menu at Jack’s Hamburgers for five decades. In 1990, Santa Cruz Sentinel pressman Scott Hutchinson and wife Connie purchased the business; when Scott passed in 2012, Connie continued to run the show, keeping the staff together and delivering fast food at a fair price. (SS)

202 Lincoln St., Santa Cruz. 831-423-4421; jacks-hamburgers.restaurants-world.com

Bridal Veil Fashions (1975)

Lisa Cecchettini quotes her mother, Joanne: “The bridal business is like the antique business. It doesn’t change very much.” When Joanne bought the business in 1975, Bridal Veil was one of the first big retail shops on 41st Avenue—even predating the Capitola Mall, Lisa Cecchettini says. Now 86, Joanne is still involved, though not on a daily basis. “My mother has treated this life that she lived like going to the theater every day,” Lisa says. And indeed there’s plenty of drama. Whether it’s a wedding that’s meticulously planned or an impromptu affair, the Cecchettinis roll up their sleeves and help. “The fun is being a part of someone’s life,” she says. (SS)

2121 41st Ave., Capitola. 831-476-6777. bridalveilfashions.com

FREEDOM BAKERY Fifty years of helping locals make special occasions a little sweeter. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Freedom Bakery (1975)

Chilled cream pies for summer, personalized cakes for dads and grads, Easter cookies or Valentine’s treats, Freedom Bakery has 50 years of experience in sweetening any day of the year. Taiwanese immigrant Tony Liu founded the bakery in 1975 and started seducing patrons with his ultra-light chiffon cakes. Now operated by a new generation (Tony’s son, Paul, and his wife, Anna) at a different location (since 2010), Freedom Bakery is also known for its custom cookies adorned with photos, logos and other images. Paul Liu says that the bakery makes more than 12,000 cakes a year, most of them decorated for a special occasion. “On that day we get to participate and make somebody’s day a little bit better,” he says. “That to me is what I genuinely love about what we do.” (SS)

125 Hangar Way, Suite 130, Watsonville. 831-722-5223

305 Webster St., Monterey. 831-722-5223. freedombakery.com

Kuumbwa Jazz Center (1975)

Founder Tim Jackson was busy doing pop-up jazz events around Santa Cruz, but was hungry for a permanent venue. A bread company was going out of business, and a humble club, dedicated to jazz, moved in. Through Jackson’s vision, Kuumbwa Jazz Center has hosted the biggest names in jazz, like Dizzy Gillespie, Dexter Gordon and Chick Corea. Even more, Kuumbwa is a community center, where people gather to appreciate world-class virtuosos of jazz and other complementary genres. Recently celebrating their 50th anniversary, with events around Santa Cruz, the Kuumbwa family continues the ideals of leading by example. (DNA)

320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. 831-427-2227. kuumbwajazz.org

Pleasure Pizza (1975)

Every location of this pie shop offers pizza by the slice to grab and go. The original location at Pleasure Point gave this surf-themed shop its name. Photos of all the stars riding waves, crouching in tubes backlit by sunset, line the walls. You feel that you’ve arrived in a true piece of Santa Cruz surf culture when you grab an 18-inch pie topped with salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sausage. It’s all good, hot and gooey. (CW)

Original Location: 4000 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. 831-475-4002. pleasurepizzasc.com

East Side Eatery: 800 41st Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-431-6058. pleasurepizzasc.com

Downtown: 1415 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-600-7859. pleasurepizzasc.com

Polar Bear Ice Cream (1975)

First opened in 1975 by Carolyn Grey, who ran the ice creamery for 23 years, Polar Bear found a new owner in Mary Young, who worked at the business with daughter Andra Aquino. The business underwent further changes in 2014, consolidating operations with Marianne’s Ice Cream, but life goes on at this little shop in Capitola Village, where you can get the scoop daily starting at 11:30am. (SS)

104 Stockton Ave., Capitola. 831-479-8888

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAIN VINEYARD It all started with pinot noir. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

Santa Cruz Mountain Vineyard (1975)

As told on the company’s own website, the story of Santa Cruz Mountain Vineyard exemplifies the spirit of its namesake terrain. Its original location on Jarvis Road in the Vine Hill district was first owned by David Bruce, a storied name in this wine region. Bruce had just put in new pinot noir vines—the exact grape that had become a passion for Southern California businessman Ken Burnap. In 1981 Burnap hired recent UCSC grad Jeff Emery, who eventually bought the business in 2004. (SS)

334-A Ingalls St., Santa Cruz. 831-426-6209. santacruzmountainvineyard.com

Forty and Fabulous

Atlantis Fantasyworld (1976)

Arrow Surf & Sport (1976)

Fast Eddy’s Billiards (1976)

Roche Leather Company (1976)

Aldo’s (1977)

The Bagelry (1977)

Bill’s Wheels (1977)

Community Printers (1977)

Deluxe Foods (1977)

Adventure Sports Unlimited (1978)

Ben Lomond Market (1978)

Gayle’s Bakery (1978)

Mr. Toots (1978)

Pipeline (1978)

Santa Cruz Coffee Roasting (1978)

Wooden Nickel Bar and Grill (1978)

Zelda’s (1978)

Beach Street Cafe (1979)

Silver Mountain Vineyards (1979)

Tortilla Flats (1979)

Upper Crust (1979)

Blue Lagoon (circa 1980)

Camouflage (1980)

Jacobs Farm (1980)

McHenry Vineyard (1980)

Pacific Cookie Company (1980)

Bay Photo Lab (1981)

Panda Inn (1981)

Riva Fish House (1981)

Scotts Valley Property Management (1981)

Stephan’s Fine Jewelry (1981)

Cognito Clothing (1982)

Cypress Health Institute (1982)

Dharma’s Restaurant (circa 1982)

Rebecca’s Mighty Muffins (1982)

Ristorante Italiano (1982)

Whale City Bakery (1982)

Woodstove & Sun (1982)

El Palomar (1983)

Hindquarter (1983)

White Raven (1983)

Annieglass (1984)

Chaminade Resort & Spa (1985)

Chardonnay Sailing (1984)

Five Branches University (1984)

Margaritaville (circa 1984)

Pulse Productions (1984)

Shen’s Gallery (1984)

Sylvan Music (1984)

Hat Co of Santa Cruz (1985)

New Leaf Community Markets (1985; opened as Westside Community Market)

Starving Musician (1985)

Zachary’s Restaurant (1985)

Well Within (1985)