.Tasting Room Treat

Never tasted roussanne? That’s because this lovely white wine is not so easy to come across. But Sarah’s Vineyard has been making it since 2003. Proprietor Tim Slater’s love of the land led him to make more unusual varieties, many of them estate grown such as the roussanne.

Although roussanne is mainly known as a blending grape, its luscious notes of honeysuckle, pear and golden apple reveal an enticing elegance. The Sarah’s Vineyard 2024 Roussane ($35) is worth the drive to get some as it’s a “tasting room exclusive.”

Slater is now concentrating more on family life, and recently passed the winemaking torch to Jonathan Houston, who most certainly excelled with the 2024 Roussanne.

Sarah’s holds upbeat events throughout the year, including a summer music series. Check the website to see what’s coming up. Lastly, Slater is known for his skills in the kitchen. Many tasty recipes are posted on the winery’s website.

Sarah’s Vineyard, 4005 Hecker Pass Hwy., Gilroy, 408-847-1947. Sarahsvineyard.com. Sarah’s is open daily, and you are welcome to take a picnic.

Two Good Italian Wines

The 2021 Primitivo di Manduria Cosimo Varvaglione is a lovely red wine produced by Italian winery Varvaglione. It is full-bodied with rich and complex aromas of ripe red fruit, plums, spices, chocolate and tobacco. Harmonious flavors include vanilla and spices. The winery suggests you pair it with red meats, robust dishes and aged cheeses. About $38.

The well-made 2024 Vette di San Leonardo Sauvignon Blanc is perfect for summer sipping. With its refreshing crispness and earthy minerality, it’s a good wine to keep on hand for warm days. Hints of white peach, tropical fruit and wildflowers make it even more appealing. About $20.