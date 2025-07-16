.Savor Summer

Summertime is peak pleasure season for us diehard foodies: farmers markets overflow with color, outdoor dining makes meals more fun, and just about every weekend brings a beach bonfire, BBQ or backyard potluck. With all this celebration, it’s no surprise our best eating habits can start to melt faster than the Penny Ice Creamery adds new flavors.

For many of us, the warm weather comes with an open invitation to indulge—as well we should, now and then. But somewhere between the spontaneous pizza nights, sweet treats and sunset cocktails, we may start to feel a little off: bloated, sluggish, or on a blood sugar rollercoaster we didn’t exactly buy a ticket for.

Which might leave one wondering, does everything good have to be bad? And how do we enjoy the season’s best without throwing our health goals—or gut—off balance?

First, the Usual Suspects

BBQ Blowouts: Between backyard burgers, buttery buns and mayo-soaked side dishes, typical cookout fare tends to be heavy on refined carbs, saturated fats and salty sauces that spike energy short-term but drain it long-term.

Sugary Summer Sweets: Ice cream cones, frozen cocktails and fruity desserts are tempting in the heat, but they can send your blood sugar soaring, leading to the inevitable crash (and more cravings).

Boozy Beverages: From sangria to spritzers, many summertime drinks pack more sugar than you’d guess. And let’s not forget: alcohol affects digestion, sleep, and the ability to make healthy choices later.

Vacation Mode Creep: You’re on vacation—treat yourself! But sometimes “vacation eating” seeps into everyday life. A few days of indulgence can become a few weeks of low energy and brain fog.

Eating Well, Feeling Good

The good news? You don’t have to skip the parties or snack on celery sticks in the corner to stay healthy. In fact, you can fully enjoy the flavors of the season by leaning into a time-tested eating style rooted in pleasure and nourishment: the Mediterranean approach.

It’s not a trend—it’s a lifestyle built around seasonal food, simple preparation and mindful enjoyment. Here in Santa Cruz, we’re practically set up for it.

Embrace the Season: The best way to upgrade your summer diet is to enjoy the best fresh produce you can find. From stone fruit and strawberries to sweet corn and juicy tomatoes, seasonal goodness is at its peak—delicious, fiber-rich and bursting with antioxidants.

Try these:

Grilled veggie skewers with olive oil and fresh herbs

Grilled peach and arugula salad with basil and balsamic

Cold gazpacho with cucumber, tomato, and garlic.

Balance Your Plate: Fill half of your plate with fiber-rich veggies (as even the USDA MyPlate guide advises) and add whole grains or legumes, along with healthy fats and lean proteins. This combo slows digestion, keeps blood sugar steady, and helps you feel satisfied without the food coma.

Think:

Grilled locally caught halibut (now in season) topped with fresh cherry tomato and zucchini compote and a side of wild rice.

Whole wheat pita with hummus, chopped cucumber and fresh mint

Marinated grilled portobello mushroom burger topped with fresh pesto, sliced heirloom tomato atop a Beckman’s sourdough bun, with a side of baked sweet potato fries

Flavor Without the Crash: Skip the sugary sauces and bottled dressings. The Mediterranean approach is all about natural flavor: lemon, vinegar, garlic, fresh herbs and good extra virgin olive oil.

Upgrade your condiments:

Use a tahini or yogurt-based dip instead of ranch.

Try chimichurri, pesto, or citrus vinaigrette instead of BBQ sauce.

Garnish with mint, dill, or basil for a flavor boost without added sugar.

Be Smart About Sips: Hydration is key, especially in the heat. If you’re enjoying a drink, alternate with water or a spritz of sparkling water and citrus to stay balanced. Here’s a mocktail idea:Muddle fresh berries and mint in a glass, add ice, and top with sparkling water and a splash of lime. You’ll feel festive and refreshed—without the hangover.

Eat Mindfully, Not Perfectly: In many Mediterranean cultures, meals are slow, social and savored. That pace helps digestion, reduces stress, and keeps you from accidentally inhaling a second plate of chips while distracted.

Try this: Before eating, pause. Take a breath. Appreciate the food in front of you. When you eat with awareness, you naturally eat in alignment with what your body needs.

The Bottom Line

Summer is meant to be savored. Food is meant to be enjoyed. The trick is finding a rhythm that honors both your appetite and your well-being.

With a few smart shifts—more fresh produce, fewer processed extras, and a mindset of mindful enjoyment—you can say yes to all the season has to offer, without feeling weighed down.

So bring the salad to the potluck, sip the mocktail by the pool, and let that grilled peach with honey remind you: feeling good doesn’t mean missing out—it means showing up, fully present and well-fed.

Elizabeth Borelli is an author and Mediterranean lifestyle expert. Visit ElizabethBorelli.com for free resources, news and events.