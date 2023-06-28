.School District Seeks Superintendent

The Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday are scheduled to appoint an interim leader to fill the vacancy when current Superintendent, Michelle Rodriguez, leaves on June 30.

Clint Rucker, who currently serves as the district’s Chief Business Officer, will take the helm during the search. He says he has no plans to make the move permanent.

Rodriguez announced her departure on June 2 after she took a position at Stockton Unified School District.

Also during the meeting, the trustees will hear presentations from two firms that will conduct the national search for a new superintendent.

According to its proposal, Omaha, Neb.-based McPherson & Jacobson would charge “an amount not to exceed” $29.800.

Glendora, Calif.-based Leadership Associates—which conducted the previous search when Rodriguez was hired—would charge $26,500.

The trustees will make their choice during their July 12 meeting.

Rodriguez’s departure comes about three years after the board fired her in a 4-3 vote, a move that was unanimously overturned four days later after hundreds of community members voiced their disapproval over two marathon meetings.

Rodriguez says the termination played no part in her decision to leave.

•••

If you go:

What: PVUSD Board of Trustees meeting

When: 7pm, June 28

Where: District Office Boardroom, 292 Green Valley Road