Back in the day, before the cultural revolution, when the Beatles made Transcendental Meditation mainstream, religion was relatively simple. There was a short list of choices, usually made for us generations ago. We simply had to follow suit.

Today, things are different. Spirituality expresses itself in a wide range of unique and meaningful ways. But regardless of the specifics, most agree it starts with a feeling of connection—to self, others, or to something bigger.

Here in Santa Cruz, it’s just as likely to show up on West Cliff at sunset, in a circle of people drumming on the beach, or as a moment of reflection under a giant redwood. However you define it, the science is clear: Finding a spiritual connection is one of the most powerful things we can do for our mental, physical, and emotional health. And the holiday season offers a timely opportunity to connect with or even redefine our own views.

Across hundreds of studies, spirituality—whether practiced through traditional religion, personal reflection, or shared community rituals—has been linked with lower stress, stronger immunity, better emotional regulation, deeper life satisfaction, and even longer lifespan. But what does “spirituality” actually look like in 2025? And how do we cultivate more of it in our daily lives?

Listening to the Wisdom Within

One of the core elements of spirituality is learning to listen inward, to that subtle, steady inner voice we often drown out with busyness or distraction. Neuroscientists call this interoceptive awareness: the ability to tune into your felt sense, your intuition, your emotional truths.

In a world filled with noise, this inner listening is an anchor. It strengthens the prefrontal cortex (your decision-making hub), reduces stress-related amygdala activity, and helps you navigate life with more clarity and less reactivity. The more we practice connecting inward, the more grounded, confident and emotionally balanced we become.

Whether that connection comes through meditation, journaling, prayer, silence, or simply pausing long enough to notice your breath, the research is clear: your inner voice is one of the most powerful tools you have.

Community as Spiritual Medicine

Spirituality also thrives in community, something Santa Cruz does exceptionally well.

Local groups like the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Santa Cruz County create welcoming spaces for exploration, connection and shared purpose. With a focus on compassion, social justice and inclusive spiritual growth, the UU community offers everything from music to meditation to thoughtful dialogue, no one belief system required.

For those seeking a more contemporary, heart-centered approach to spiritual growth, the Center for Spiritual Living Santa Cruz (cslsantacruz.org) offers a welcoming path. Their teachings blend mindfulness, metaphysics and practical spirituality, creating a space where curiosity is encouraged and personal transformation feels both accessible and grounded. Sunday gatherings, classes and small groups invite you to find the connection to spirit and community that works for you.

Both traditions are grounded in something science applauds: belonging. Research consistently shows that people who feel part of a spiritual community experience lower rates of anxiety, depression and chronic disease. Shared meaning, shared ritual and shared humanity help us regulate our nervous systems and feel supported by something larger than ourselves.

Gratitude: A Spiritual Superpower

If spirituality had a gateway practice, gratitude would be it.

Studies show that regular gratitude practices improve mood, sleep, immune function, stress resilience and even brain structure. Gratitude literally rewires neural pathways to bias us toward optimism, connection and meaning.

A simple daily ritual—like naming five things you’re grateful for, written or spoken—can act as a spiritual reset. Gratitude reminds us that even in difficult times, beauty and goodness coexist with challenge.

Awe: The Everyday Spiritual Experience

Want a spiritual practice that takes under 10 minutes and can change your entire mood? Take an Awe Walk.

Researchers at UC Berkeley found that intentionally walking with curiosity and wonder—pausing to really see the ocean, the trees or the sky—reduces inflammation, boosts compassion and expands your sense of connection. Awe softens the ego and reminds us that we are part of something vast and magnificent.

Lucky for us, awe walks are always close at hand. From our state parks to the oceanfront paths to the quiet beauty of winter foliage, Santa Cruz gives us endless chances to pause, look up and reconnect with something greater.

When Movement Becomes Sacred

Spirituality doesn’t require stillness. Sometimes it happens on a dance floor.

Dance Church, a movement experience offered in cities nationwide, transforms dance into a joyful, communal ritual. It’s not performance, it’s embodiment, release, connection and pure presence. No choreography, no pressure, just movement as meditation. This kind of expressive movement boosts endorphins, improves emotional regulation, and helps us reconnect with ourselves and others.

Singing: A Spiritual Reset Button

If you’ve ever joined a circle of people chanting or singing, you’ve felt the magic: the vibration, the emotion, the wild aliveness of shared voice.

Singing—whether in a choir, in your car, or in the shower—is scientifically proven to reduce anxiety, improve lung function, regulate the vagus nerve and boost oxytocin (the connection hormone). Whether it’s through a traditional Sunday service or a local Song Circle, it’s not about hitting the right notes; it’s about letting our voices be heard. As Santa Cruz LMFT Jacqueline “Sarah” MacEwan notes “healing happens in community, so come connect with your voice and transform how you feel.”

Spirituality, Santa Cruz Style

In the end, spirituality isn’t about rules or dogma. It’s about connection: to yourself, to others, to the world around you. And it’s one of the most evidence-backed ways to support your well-being.

Whether you find that nourishment in a UU service, a traditional church sermon, a gratitude journal, a sunrise Awe Walk, a Dance Church session, or singing your heart out, Santa Cruz is rich with opportunities to explore what spiritual health means to you.

The science is clear, but more importantly, our spirit already knows; when we slow down, tune in and connect, we find new ways to thrive.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Santa Cruz County: uufscc.org

Center for Spiritual Living Santa Cruz: cslsantacruz.org

Singing Heals Song Circles: healingishappening.com/singing-heals-song-circles

Dance Church: facebook.com/p/Dance-Church-100071929030539[2]

Wellness columnist Elizabeth Borelli is leading a spiritual awareness weekend retreat at Mount Madonna Center. Learn more at ElizabethBorelli.com.

