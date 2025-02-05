.Screaming Steadicam

John Edward Makens’ directorial debut, Art and Life: The Story of Jim Phillips, which is showcasing at the Rio Theatre on Feb. 6, is a gem of a doc. Like all good documentaries, it’s thorough. Makens guides us on a rich journey of Jim Phillips’ life, and it’s a snapshot of a different time. The film will feel familiar for locals, as insider references, gnarly surf spots and a very proud, and loud, Santa Cruz-centric vibe permeates Art and Life, from start to finish.

Not only that, but Art and Life, about Santa Cruz’s notorious graphic artist, Jim Phillips, and his decades of underground influence on surf, skateboard and punk culture, is about to get a much wider audience, thanks to the camera work and vision of Makens.

Makens isn’t clamoring for the spotlight; he truly just wants more people, the world, to know about Jim Phillips. In an interview, Makens answers questions like a young Bob Dylan. Question: “Who is your favorite documentary filmmaker?” Answer: “Um. I don’t know, actually. I don’t really like documentaries.” Originally from Minnesota—just like Dylan—Makens made the trek to California in the early 21st century.

Although the DIY filmmaker doesn’t like to acknowledge that he had a taste for filmmaking when he grew up, by digging deeper Makens starts to sound like a cross between Steven Spielberg and Tony Hawk. “I always had a passion for film,” Makens admits. “I was always creating little movies and skits and stuff, and I knew how to work a camera. It was mostly snowboarding and skateboarding and whatever, you know?”

MOVIE GROM John Makens, originally from Minnesota, chose Jim Phillips for his first foray into documentaries. Photo: John Makens

Growing up in skate culture, Makens was familiar with Phillips, as all skate kids are. In 2008, the entrepreneurial Makens launched his own brand of arch support insoles, called Remind. Besides giving your foot self-care, they fit everything from work shoes to snowboard boots. “We needed a logo,” Makens says. “I just thought, who better than Jim Phillips? I sent an email and he responded right away. We started hanging out in Santa Cruz and he let me interview him about the logo that he had drawn for me. And suddenly, all these insane stories about Jim’s life just naturally poured out of him. That’s when it dawned on me. Somebody should make a documentary about Jim.”

It took a while to find the right crew and equipment. Makens enlisted some of the people that he had met while working in the entertainment industry, as an electrician and John-of-all-trades. “We loaded up all of our gear and headed to Santa Cruz. During our first shoot, we car-camped in Jim’s driveway for three weeks,” Makens laughs.

It’s this DIY attitude Maken brought to the project that elevates Phillips’ story of creating a singular vision of art that was wildly strange, played to a deep niche, and yet became iconic. There’s also an intergenerational friendship at play that grew out of Makens’ process of interviewing Phillips, which brings authenticity and charm to the documentary. It might be Maken’s first full-length effort, but his thumbprint and enthusiasm for the subject are all over it.

Art and Life: The Story of Jim Phillips just wrapped up a year of touring the globe at 20 film festivals. Premiering last year at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Art and Life stood out as a positive, upbeat, niche flick, amongst a lot of heavies like God & Country and The Fight for Black Lives. “Jim’s story was just so captivating because l I think a lot of people can relate to him and his struggles. But I also hope they are inspired by Jim’s drive and his love for art. I hope people will learn about him and see the movie,” Makens says.

Art and Life: The Story of Jim Phillips, has just opened on 50 screens across the country. And then it is coming to a streaming service in the spring or summer. Santa Cruz and Jim Phillips—and the work of John Makens—are about to peek above ground.

Art and Life: The Story of Jim Phillips will play at 7pm on Feb. 6 at the Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. Director John Makens and Jim Phillips will be on (screaming) hand. Tickets are $20 and available at riotheatre.com.