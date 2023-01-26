.Scrumptious Fish & Chips Returns to Aptos

The recent storms prevented Scrumptious Fish & Chips from serving their beloved British fare out of their mobile van at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos, but they are back in action on Saturday, Jan.28.

Seacliff is a beautiful location for Scrumptious and their customers, but it took a big hit when giant waves tore up many beach areas and picnic tables. Scrumptious will now be back at Seacliff State Beach but not at their usual location near the cement ship. They will be in the upper day-use parking lot, with a private seating area.

Scrumptious owners—husband and wife team Tim and Helen Korinth—say they are beyond happy to be back at Seacliff, one of everybody’s favorite spots. Now you can dine on their award-winning fish and chips and still get an ocean view. What could be better?

These British ex-pats enjoy living here on the California coast with many outdoor activities on their doorstep. And their 14 and 10-year-old daughters love it too.

“Fish and chips are what we’re famous for,” Helen says. “But we also have beer-battered shrimp and British bangers.”

Additionally, there are three loaded chip dish options: Chicken Tikka Masala Curry, Garlic and Vegan Guac.

Look for them at the Seacliff State Beach parking lot from noon to 5pm every Saturday and Sunday. They will eventually return to their popular spot at the cement ship when all the repairs are done. scrumptiousfishandchips.com