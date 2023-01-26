.Scrumptious Fish & Chips Returns to Aptos

The award-winning spot is set to reopen at Seacliff State Beach

By Josie Cowden
Scrumptious Fish & Chips owners Helen and Tim Korinth are set to reopen fully Saturday, Jan. 28, at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos.

The recent storms prevented Scrumptious Fish & Chips from serving their beloved British fare out of their mobile van at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos, but they are back in action on Saturday, Jan.28.

Seacliff is a beautiful location for Scrumptious and their customers, but it took a big hit when giant waves tore up many beach areas and picnic tables. Scrumptious will now be back at Seacliff State Beach but not at their usual location near the cement ship. They will be in the upper day-use parking lot, with a private seating area.

Scrumptious owners—husband and wife team Tim and Helen Korinth—say they are beyond happy to be back at Seacliff, one of everybody’s favorite spots. Now you can dine on their award-winning fish and chips and still get an ocean view. What could be better?

These British ex-pats enjoy living here on the California coast with many outdoor activities on their doorstep. And their 14 and 10-year-old daughters love it too. 

“Fish and chips are what we’re famous for,” Helen says. “But we also have beer-battered shrimp and British bangers.”

secure document shredding

Additionally, there are three loaded chip dish options: Chicken Tikka Masala Curry, Garlic and Vegan Guac.

Look for them at the Seacliff State Beach parking lot from noon to 5pm every Saturday and Sunday. They will eventually return to their popular spot at the cement ship when all the repairs are done. scrumptiousfishandchips.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Josie Cowden
Previous ArticleThings to Do in Santa Cruz: Jan. 25-31
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
goodtimes flip-through editions
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Things to Do in Santa Cruz: Jan. 25-31

8 Tens @ 8’s Short Play Festival Returns

Watsonville-pump-track

Opinion: 2023 Health and Fitness Issue