.Sea Stewards

Fresh catch at Hook & Line

By Andrew Steingrube
Foodie File image seafood
SHELL DONE A seafood platter at Hook & Line in Santa Cruz. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Born in Bosnia, Lejla Borovac came to the United States with her family in the early ’90s to escape war. She studied marine biology at UCSC but says she ultimately found her calling in hospitality. Her industry career began locally in several restaurants in various front-of-house positions, and from there progressed to living and working in both San Francisco and New York City. Borovac then went back to school for an MBA and a year ago opened Hook & Line along with business partner and chef Santos Majano, the mastermind of the kitchen.

A seven-year manifestation from idea to reality, Borovac says their restaurant is a passion project and a great way to dovetail her love for hospitality and the environment. She defines it as a modern California seafood eatery in a space perfectly embodying that, oceanic tile complementing clean design with dark furniture set against white walls and intentionally subtle nautical décor. Featuring mostly local seafood with culturally eclectic preparations, Borovac says best apps are the lemongrass mussels with fries in coconut fish broth and stone crab claws (the most sustainable local kind) paired with sesame sweet chili aioli.

Highlighted mains are local black cod with spring garlic and caper butter sauce and squid fried rice with roasted asparagus. Hook & Line also offers a popular raw bar, with several types of oysters on the half-shell and rotating ceviches like the current halibut leche de tigre. Dessert favorites include sponge cake with macerated strawberries and the chocolate torte with dulce de leche and Chantilly cream.

Tell me about chef Majano’s background.

LEJLA BOROVAC: He comes from a farming family in El Salvador, where he developed a deep reverence and passion for local seasonal ingredients. His 20-plus years in the restaurant industry includes Michelin star level restaurants. He was the executive chef in the same space before us, and has come back full circle to open his own restaurant and fulfill a lifelong dream to showcase his own cuisine.

Detail the inspiration behind your bar program.

We feature a lot of amaros and vermouths and incorporate them into many of our cocktail recipes. These spirits are renowned for pairing well with seafood. Our beverage program also showcases small production spirits, seasonal cocktails, craft beers and organic/biodynamic wines produced with minimal intervention.

105 Walnut Ave., Santa Cruz, 831-225-0434; eathookandline.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleLETTERS
Next ArticleBrie-aking News
moe\'s alley, live music in santa cruz california, spring concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

The Editor’s Desk

A&E Alison Bechdel image

There’s Going to Be a Test?

Things to do in Santa Cruz