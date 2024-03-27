.Seven Seasonal Tips

HEALTH MATTERS So many healthy things to launch the season. Photo Talia Borelli

Spring Renewal

Spring is here, the weather is changing and there’s an undeniable buzz of anticipation in the air.

This time of transition is celebrated in ways unique to each place and culture. Yet embracing the new often involves releasing the old. The last part is always the clincher, so much easier said than done.

Releasing the grip of the past and exploring new beginnings is a process that our wellness-focused community is here to serve.

HIKE WILDER

On Saturday afternoon, get swept up in nature’s theater while walking through stunning stretches of coastline with Friends of Wilder Ranch. This guided family friendly 2.5 mile walk offers a fresh way to appreciate the plants, animals, and geology of the coastal bluffs.

Ongoing Saturdays 11:00 am – 1:30 pm, Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz

MEDITATION AS MEDICATION

Begin your Sunday with an hour of meditation, the age-old practice built around letting go. If you’re looking for an inclusive community to practice with, Amy Miller’s Sunday weekly, hour-long sessions are a great place to start. Whether you’re a mindful newbie or longtime regular, it’s a sure path to new beginnings.

Ongoing Sundays, 9:30-10:30 am, Main Gompa, 5800 Prescott Rd, Soquel

EAT, MOVE, PLAY

If you’re ready to discover how nutrition, movement, and stress management can transform your well-being, join Alisha Slaughter, Holistic Health & Stress Management Coach and Yoga Teacher.

This fun and engaging wellness expert will help you dive into practical strategies to balance hormones naturally, combat mood swings, fatigue, and more. Leave with new ideas for meals, movement and easy ways to manage your stress!



Saturday April 6, 2-4 pm, Pleasure Point Yoga, 3707 Portola Drive • Santa Cruz

CATCH A WAVE

If you’ve always wanted to surf but don’t see yourself among the typical morning lineup, Black Surf Santa Cruz Pop-Up Program (PUP), is dedicated to creating an inclusive environment for Black, Indigenous, and other historically excluded groups.

Catching a wave is intimidating when everyone else seems in the know. By emphasizing joy and community these programs increase mental wellbeing, feelings of belonging and psychological safety. PUP provides coaches and equipment free.

Saturday April 6-9 am – noon. More info here: www.blacksurfsantacruz.org

FREE TOUR OF THE UCSC FARM

UCSC’s 30-acre farm is home to organically managed greenhouses, hand-worked garden beds, orchards, row crop fields, and a children’s garden. Visitors learn about the history of the site and the basic concepts of organic farming and gardening. Perched on a meadow near the campus entrance, the farm offers spectacular views of Monterey Bay.

Sunday, April 7, 2:00pm to 3:30pm UCSC Farm, Farm Road, Santa Cruz. Meet outside the Hay Barn. Email ag*********@uc**.edu with questions or accommodation requests.

EAT FOR THE EARTH

If you’re ready to let go of eating habits that don’t align with your health goals, here’s a fun and delicious way to begin. Eat for the Earth’s “Let’s Go Long” plant-based Potluck Party is a great opportunity to expand your culinary horizons and your social network with cuisine that supports a long, healthy life.

Eat for the Earth’s monthly potlucks provide an opportunity for people to learn about what they term “Whole Food Plant-Based Oil-Free nutrition”, in diverse group of foodies curious while enjoying delicious food.

Tue, Apr 9, 6:00 PM, Santa Cruz Seventh-day Adventist Church. www.eatfortheearth.org

OUTDOOR YOGA

Outdoors and community go hand in hand during yoga at the beach with Outdoor Yoga Santa Cruz. Let go of the week’s stressors with a strengthening and centering dynamic beach flow. Scenic views and Zen beats create an immersive experience as this practice is designed to ignite your inner flame!

Ongoing Saturday mornings, 9:00 and 10:30, classes are held at Corcoran Lagoon Beach, East Cliff Drive, and pre-registration is required. www.outdooryogasantacruz.com