.$50 to Sevy’s Bar & Kitchen

Enter for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Sevy’s Bar & Kitchen in Aptos.

Nestled in the charming Seacliff Inn, Sevy’s Bar + Kitchen offers contemporary California fare, fine wines, live music, and daily specials. Renowned for quality and locally sourced ingredients, from the iconic beignet croissant fritters to linguini with Manila clams. Culinary excellence is complemented by live music in the evening. Explore daily specials for a unique culinary adventure. Sevy’s is the go-to spot for a memorable dining experience, blending delicious cuisine with a lively ambiance.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.