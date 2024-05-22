.Shade Grown

Albariño shelters beneath a pergola

By Josie Cowden
CRISP TONES Marty Mathis serves up a new Albariño. Photo: Shutterstock

Marty Mathis was probably born to make wine. As the son of Kathryn Kennedy, who started her namesake winery in 1979, he grew up surrounded by grapevines. His release of the 2023 certified-organic Albariño ($29) is 100% shade-grown under a pergola.

Mathis says it took eight years of hard work from the point of his travels in Spain around Rías Baixas to building his own pergolas and growing vines in order to “offer this bottled wine to you.”

Think about that when you enjoy every sip of this crisp and refreshing white wine. “It has the citrus aromas of a Riesling with the stony fruit aromas of a pinot grigio,” Mathis says.

And here’s a guy who barely sleeps. “I eat lunch in 15 minutes,” he says, “junk food in my truck. I never have time to sit down for slow-food lunches at fine restaurants. There’s too much work to be done in the vineyard.”

Marty Mathis, winegrower and president of Kathryn Kennedy Winery, can be contacted at ca******@ka******************.com or his mobile at 408-230-0392. kathrynkennedywinery.com

Carmel Cuisine

Many favorite restaurants and wineries participate in Carmel-by-the-Sea’s Culinary Week, starting with a Kick-Off Party at Carmel Plaza on May 31. Stay in the centrally located Hofsas House on Fourth and San Carlos Street. Find a list of events from May 31 to June 6 at carmelcalifornia.com/carmel-by-the-sea-culinary-week.

Thistle Fest

Chef Brandon Miller returns to the Artichoke Festival with his ever-popular cooking demos. With a focus on artichokes (of course), he’ll be whipping up some incredible culinary delights. Look for him at noon on June 8–9 at the Monterey County Fairgrounds. Visit artichokefestival.org for info.

Scenic Dining

Chaminade Resort and Spa hosts its first Vine to View dining experiences on June 7, featuring John Anthony Vineyards. Visit chaminade.com for details.

Josie Cowden
