.Shining Sparkler

Imported by Saint Enzo of San Francisco, this Italian sparkling red wine is truly wonderful. The 2024 Saint Enzo L’Originale Lambrusco ($80 or $85 in a special gift box) has a dark purple hue, leading to an “opulent experience” of bone-dry tannins with ripe, lush fruit. The grapes are grown in clay-rich soil “streaked with limestone and iron.” The vineyards are surrounded by cherry orchards—giving the wine a distinct cherry note.

Crafted from 100% Lambrusco Grasparossa grapes grown only in Northern Italy, the wine comes with a cherry-kissed richness. This top-shelf sparkling wine is ideal to keep on hand for birthday celebrations—and all kinds of other festive events. It is certified organic and has no added sugars; its natural sugars are from the grapes.

A friend in France always opens a bottle of bubbly when we go to stay. What a lovely greeting! As the company says of this sparkling red, “Say goodbye to basic bubbles.” Saintenzo.com

Wine and Music in the Garden

Uncork Corralitos is a fun event put on by Freedom Rotary. Experience an array of local wines, beer and cider in the beautiful outdoor garden of Alladin Nursery while listening to singer/guitarist Alex Lucero. It takes place 1–4pm on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 2905 Freedom Blvd., Corralitos. Check out Uncork Corralitos on Eventbrite for more info and tickets.

Dancing Scene

On Fridays through the end of October, Sarah’s Vineyard in Gilroy is holding its popular Wine, Dine and Dance events. From 6:30 to 8:30pm, you can shake a wicked hoof to the music of various bands. Local caterers supply the food, and wine is by Sarah’s, of course! No cover charge, and first come, first served. Sarahsvineyard.com