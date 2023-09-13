Before becoming co-owner of Shockwave Food, area native Brandon Burgess was a bouncer at the Felton Music Hall – the venue where the cuisine is currently being made and served. When Burgess originally tried the food and loved it, he was so inspired that he wanted to become part of the business and help it grow.

With a background in restaurants as well as personal training, nutrition and construction, he combines his business savvy with executive chef/co-owner Stephen Geyer’s food, which Burgess defines as Cali-fusion elevated bar and comfort food. Menu stand-outs are four-piece fried chicken, with mashed potatoes, green beans and a biscuit to complete the ensemble.

Diverse dishes include the barbacoa and miso pork tacos, the chicken shawarma and falafel wrap. Another rockstar is the double-decker Mountain Burger, a “Big Mac on steroids.”

Shockwave is only open when the Music Hall has a show (usually on weekends, check for hours).

What inspired you to become part of Shockwave?

BRANDON BURGESS: One night I was bouncing and went back into the kitchen. Stephen, our head chef, was having a bad night. He was saying he was going through a lot in his life and might have to look for other work. I told him his food was amazing and the best I had eaten in Felton, and I would hate to see him go. I asked to help in the kitchen, and he agreed to let me for a month to see how it went. That month we did a lot of business and we both agreed to keep going and see Shockwave reach its potential.

Tell me more about Felton Music Hall?

It is becoming the place to go in Felton for great entertainment, and good drinks and food. We have a wide range of music from country and bluegrass, to reggae and Grateful Dead-style. We also feature singer/songwriters, DJ’s and electronic music. The building itself is the oldest on the Felton strip and has quite a bit of history. It has a real mountain vibe with some cool architecture featuring natural woods, metal and brick.

6275 Highway 9, Felton, 831-480-3093; friedchickenfelton.com