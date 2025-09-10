.Shore Thing

Under the headline “The Strange Journey of La Bahia,” Good Times reported the Santa Cruz City Council had already approved the then-125-room hotel project two years prior, but a long road to completion remained.

That story ran July 19, 2011.

So the fact that La Bahia Hotel & Spa (215 Beach St., Santa Cruz) started welcoming guests on Sept. 8 represents a historic breakthrough.

While it’s a massive upgrade to have a luxury property in the heart of Beach Street fully operational, there is a sweetener: Locals can embrace the new destination without coughing up $450-$950 for a night in one of the more affordable rooms, or upwards of $1,600 for one of the suites.

Executive Chef Fernando Reyes, who helmed the kitchen at Carmel Valley Ranch after time at Maravilla Los Cabos and Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay, oversees La Bahia’s four different epicurean venues.

High Tide rolls in as “the signature restaurant with a quintessential coastal dining experience,” per a Bahia press release.

Sister sit-down spot

Pearl, meanwhile, comes cast as a “lobby champagne lounge taking cues from London’s legendary hotel bars.” And spot #4, Plunge, works as a poolside bar and grill.

“Collectively,” the promotional materials continue, the quadruple offerings “marry the rich flavors of Santa Cruz as an agricultural hub with innovative dishes and immersive, Pacific Rim-inspired offerings.” labahiahotel.com/dine

MORE THAN FAIR

Go get you all the carnival rides, magic shows, live concerts, pro wrestling (!?), percussive dance, livestock, camel rides, FMX-Ramp-Age, pig races, fair food, horse shows, exhibit halls, drone light show in the sky and…do it as a discount. The Santa Cruz County Fair brings a lot to SCC Fairgrounds (2601 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville), but it doesn’t cost a lot. Seniors are only $10 on opening day, Sept. 10, and veterans are free. Kids (12 and under) are free Sept. 11. Kids 5 and under are free every day, as are active military (with ID). Carpoolers with five or more people in their car get free parking, and there are also additional deals and ticket packages up at tickets.santacruzcountyfair.com

BUSTING UP

Sophie Egan composed a fascinating piece in The New York Times titled “10 Nutrition Myths Experts Wish Would Die.” Several stick out among them, including Myth No. 1: “Fresh fruits and vegetables are always healthier than canned, frozen or dried varieties,” No. 2: “All fat is bad,” No. 5: “Plant milk is healthier than dairy milk,” and my favorite, No. 8: “The protein in plants is incomplete.” That reminds me: On Oct. 17 at 1440 Multiversity in Scotts Valley, the Food As Medicine Health Conference cometh, pulling together healthcare professionals, researchers and experts from various fields to explore the latest scientific findings, clinical applications and practical insights related to plant-based diets, foodasmedicinesantacruz.org.

LOTS OF PLOTS

Positively Groundfish has a cool new incubator for clever seafood startups called Catch+Create, designed to support early-stage small businesses in launching West Coast groundfish product ideas into market-ready successes, whether canned seafood, snacks from the sea, prepared meals, frozen items, pet food, or even ways to leverage groundfish byproducts, positivelygroundfish.org/accelerator…The Harlem Globetrotters announced this week their 100th Anniversary World Tour will make a stop at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Sept. 22, at 10am and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com…Good readers, start your appetites: National Cheeseburger Day hits Sept. 18…Matthew McConaughey, see us out: “Man who invented the hamburger was smart; man who invented the cheeseburger was a genius.”