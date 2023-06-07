.Silver Mountain Vineyards: A Magical Pinot

By Josie Cowden
Outdoor tasting and dining at Silver Mountain Vineyards
Tasting indoors or out makes a great summer day. Photo credit: Silver Mountain VIneyards Facebook

Jerold O’Brien, owner/winemaker at Silver Mountain Vineyards, has a magic touch when it comes to making wine. When I visit his tasting rooms, I am always impressed by the depth and quality of every wine he produces, especially his splendid pinot noirs. 

The 2013 Tondré Grapefield Pinot ($34) is a good example of what pinot offers—characteristic earthiness and an abundance of red fruit. Aromas of mushrooms, smoke and leather, along with full-thrust flavors of game, spice, caramel and vanilla, round out this very drinkable red wine. Pair it with your Fourth of July burgers, or whatever else you’re cooking up. This is a can’t-go-wrong bottle of vino.

Silver Mountain has two tasting rooms—one in the Swift Street Courtyard complex, and the other at the winery where O’Brien grows acres of grapes, many of them organic. 

Silver Mountain Vineyards, 328D Ingalls St., Santa Cruz; and 269 Silver Mountain Drive (the winery sits off Old San Jose Road), Los Gatos, 408-353-2278.

Check their website for opening times: silvermtn.com

Midsummer Night’s Dinner at Silver Mountain

A superb evening of food and wine will be held at the stunning property of Silver Mountain in Los Gatos. The event features a reception and winemaker dinner with Chef Ross Hanson of Oak & Rye—with wines by Silver Mountain; Aptos Vineyard; Cooper-Garrod Vineyards; House Family Vineyards; Left Bend Winery; Muns Vineyard; and Villa del Monte Winery. 

Take in the breathtaking views as you taste the wines and participate in a silent auction. For more info and tickets visit Wines of the Santa Cruz Mountains (WSCM) at scmwa.com. WSCM members get a 15% discount for up to two tickets.

The event is 5pm on Friday, July 14. Tickets are $175, inclusive of food, wine and gratuities.

Josie Cowden
