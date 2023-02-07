.Silver Spur is a Santa Cruz Breakfast Champion

Standouts like the South of the Border Scramble keep customers coming back

By Andrew Steingrube
The Bocato Scramble is one of the breakfast specials at the Silver Spur. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

For Germán Lopez, owning the Silver Spur with his father for the last three years has been a lifelong dream fulfilled. His dad worked in restaurants for most of his life, which inspired Germán to purchase the longtime breakfast and lunch spot. The space is themed like an old-time saloon from the wild west. Germán defines the menu as classic American style with Tex-Mex and Spanish influences, exemplified by the Chilaquiles, Huevos Rancheros and the South of the Border Scramble with Ortega chiles. Other breakfast standouts include the hand-grated, cooked-to-order hash browns, the homemade sausage country gravy and “the best pancakes in town”—scratch-made and fluffy, they have banana nut, chocolate chip, blueberry and their signature orange poppyseed. Lunch favorites include the Beach St. Burger with bacon, avocado and cheese, and the Chinese Salad. Silver Spur is open daily from 7am-2pm. Germán dished on his influences and what makes the chilaquiles so special.

What does owning Silver Spur mean to your family?

GERMÁN LOPEZ: My family has never owned any type of business or gone to college, so buying the Silver Spur has been a big accomplishment. My mom inspired my love for food, and my dad washed dishes at several restaurants and would bring me as a child. Turning my family’s dream into a reality has been very fulfilling.

How would you describe your chilaquiles?

We have the traditional option with red enchilada sauce made by my mom, served with my dad’s homemade refried beans and my mom’s rice. Every time I cook and serve this dish, I am filled with pride because it represents our family and how we combine our talents and work together. It’s a dish we grew up eating, so it holds a special place in my heart.

Silver Spur, 2650 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz, 831-475-2725; cafesilverspur.com

  1. What a great story! wishing you all the success! Linda Hopper, the former owner, would be so happy!

Andrew Steingrube
