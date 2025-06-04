.Beautiful Pair

PIERCING ACIDITY Winemaker Matt Dees says the Santa Rita Hills Chardonnay is ‘precise and full of energy.’ PHOTO: The Hilt Estate

Sharing a bottle of wine over some excellent pizza at Shadowbrook Restaurant in Capitola is the way to go.

My husband and I met up with a couple of friends in Shadowbrook’s Rock Room for an overdue get-together. One of the more famous restaurants on the West Coast, Shadowbrook never fails—both in ambiance and quality of its cuisine. And the bottle of the Hilt Estate’s 2022 Chardonnay, which I brought with me, was an ideal pairing with the restaurant’s flavorful pizzas.

Hilt winemaker Matt Dees says this Santa Rita Hills Chardonnay ($50) is ripe and enticing—with notes of mango, green melon, honeysuckle and wet gravel. “It’s precise and full of energy,” he says, “with sunlight shining out of the glass.” With its “piercing acidity,” this elegant fruit-driven chardonnay is worthy of pairing with delicious food.

The Hilt also makes pinot noir, syrah and a beautiful sparkling wine made with pinot noir and chardonnay grapes.

The Hilt Estate, 2240 Santa Rosa Road, Lompoc, 805-564-8581. thehiltestate.com.

Sip for Second Harvest

If supporting Second Harvest Food Bank by drinking wine sounds good, then go right ahead. Enjoy local wines, light hors d’oeuvres and live music—complete with splendid ocean views. The event is at Seascape Beach Resort in Aptos from 1-4pm on Sunday, June 22. Tickets are $75, or $125 for VIP. thefoodbank.org

High in the Sky

From its breathtakingly high elevation, Muns Vineyard will be showcasing some of its beautiful wines on June 15, 28 and 29. Proprietors Ed Muns and Mary Lindsay will pour estate pinot noirs and syrah at their “Vineyard in the Sky.” For more info and to make a reservation, visit munsvineyard.com.