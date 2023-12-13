.Six People Were Injured In UCSC Bus Crash

Six people were injured Tuesday night on the UC Santa Cruz campus when a bus veered off the road and slammed into a stone column.

Authorities told the media that the driver of the bus suffered major injuries and was flown by helicopter to Valley Medical Center in Santa Clara. Of the five passengers on the bus that were injured, four were taken to Dominican Hospital and one was taken to Valley Medical Center.

The 8:30pm crash happened near the main entrance to the campus on Coolidge Drive between High Street and Ranch View Drive as the bus was coming down a hill toward High Street.

The bus struck a stone structure that is part of the remains of the historic Cowell Ranch building that, in earlier times, served as a lime kiln site.

A statement from the school’s Slug Support stated the collision has caused damage to the lime kiln and there could be structural issues.

“We ask everyone to avoid the area to prevent injury,” the group said. “Difficult news like this can impact the entire campus community and be complex to process. The incident and cause is still under investigation.