.Sports Betting Still Illegal in California—But That Didn’t Stop March Madness Wagers

Published in cooperation between Techopedia and Good Times

Sports betting may still be illegal in California, but that didn’t stop fans from getting in on the March Madness action. Across the state, brackets were filled, friendly wagers were made and bets were placed—legally out of state, informally among friends and through the growing number of digital avenues that exist in today’s connected world. For better or worse, Californians are already participating in a sports betting culture that continues to thrive across the country.

In 2024, California voters turned down two major proposals to legalize sports betting: Proposition 26, which would have allowed in-person wagering at tribal casinos and racetracks and Proposition 27, which aimed to bring mobile sports betting to the state through partnerships between commercial operators and Native American tribes. Both failed to pass, largely due to competing interests and a wave of conflicting campaign messages.

But those ballot defeats didn’t signal a lack of interest from the public—quite the opposite. As traditional betting avenues remain blocked, many Californians have turned to alternative platforms, including modern platforms like Telegram-based casinos. These fast-growing communities are drawing attention, especially among a considerable number of bettors curious about how Telegram casinos work and what to expect in this evolving iGaming ecosystem.

According to national estimates from the American Gaming Association, more than 68 million Americans were expected to place bets on this year’s NCAA tournament, totaling more than $2.7 billion in wagers—the Florida Gators leading the way as +325 favorites. While it’s difficult to pinpoint exact numbers for California, experts agree the state plays a significant role in that figure. Whether through informal bracket pools or unregulated online platforms, Californians are actively engaging in sports betting—just without a legal framework in place.

For many, March Madness isn’t complete without a little friendly competition. Office pools and group brackets have become as much a part of the tournament as buzzer-beaters and Cinderella stories. While technically considered gambling, these low-stakes contests are widely accepted and deeply ingrained in the sporting culture. “We’ve been doing the bracket pool for years,” said Diego Martinez, a project manager in San Diego. “It’s not about making money—it’s about getting together with friends, having fun and adding some excitement to the games. It’s part of the tradition now.”

While many Californians keep their wagers casual and close to home, others use online platforms based outside the U.S. These offshore sportsbooks are not licensed under California or U.S. law, but they remain accessible and popular, especially among experienced bettors. Though the legality is technically murky, enforcement is minimal and regulations are still evolving to catch up with the pace of technology.

As a result, California finds itself in a unique position. It’s the largest untapped sports betting market in the country, home to nearly 40 million people and some of the most passionate sports fans anywhere. Every major league is represented here—from the NBA and NFL to MLB and MLS—and college sports enjoy wide followings. The appetite for betting exists. The infrastructure just hasn’t caught up.

Much of the current gridlock can be traced back to the competing visions for how sports betting should be implemented. California’s tribal gaming coalitions, which currently hold exclusive rights to casino gambling, have raised concerns about opening the market to commercial sportsbooks. Their influence is substantial and any successful path forward will likely require their partnership and support.

Still, there’s a growing consensus that regulation is inevitable. Supporters argue that legalizing and regulating sports betting could offer consumer protections and generate significant tax revenue—all while acknowledging the reality that betting is already happening, every day.

“California has an opportunity to do this the right way,” said Lisa Tran, a policy analyst focused on state gaming legislation. “By creating a responsible legal framework, the state can help guide the market, ensure transparency and keep people safe. Right now, all of that is happening in an unregulated space.”

Estimates suggest that legal sports betting in California could generate more than $3 billion in annual revenue, with hundreds of millions in potential tax income. Those funds could support public services, education, infrastructure and programs to promote responsible gambling. But without legislation, those benefits remain theoretical—while the actual betting continues, largely unchecked.

In the meantime, many Californians are taking matters into their own hands. Some drive to Nevada or Arizona to place legal bets at sportsbooks. Others use cryptocurrency to fund accounts on offshore platforms. A growing number participate in fantasy-style apps and social betting games that offer the same rush without the cash stakes. The culture is shifting and the demand is clear.

“I took a quick trip to Vegas with some friends for the first weekend of the tournament,” said Krista Nguyen, a Sacramento resident and lifelong college hoops fan. “It was fun to be in that atmosphere—watching the games, placing a few bets and just soaking it all in. I’d love to have that experience closer to home.” For now, sports betting in California remains in legal limbo—not legal, not gone and not slowing down. The public is engaged, the technology is already in play and national momentum continues to build. The NCAA tournament, once again, put all of that on full display.

Even without a legal market, California was buzzing during March Madness. From friendly bets among coworkers to digital wagers made quietly through apps and sites, the state showed it’s more than ready for the next evolution of sports fandom. The law may still say no—but the people are clearly saying yes.