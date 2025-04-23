.Spring Cleansing

Spring cleaning is a time-honored tradition, an opportunity to enhance or refresh the home before the dog days of summer begin. Our thoughts turn toward renewal and re-energizing our homes and surrounding area.

If your style borders on the mystical or bohemian, crystals and herbs can be a wonderful, sensual way to reinvigorate the home this spring.

I always loved the natural beauty of crystals, but before starting a collection in earnest, I searched for some scientific basis to claims that an inanimate stone can somehow deliver an emotional charge or create vibrational energies. What I discovered was a whole lot more than I ever imagined.

Science or Psuedo-science?

That’s how I began my deep dive into alchemy—the study of plants, gemstones and crystals—to find fun and sensual ways of using herbs and minerals to attract the good things in life.

There is no denying the beauty of a marble-like carnelian or the misty allure of a frosty quartz cluster, but could crystals, minerals and gemstones really possess metaphysical properties? Lots of people seem to think so.

The premise is that vibrations from the various stones can open blockages, rechannel and redirect energy flow. So I started with three crystals associated with health, abundance and love: quartz, citrine and rose quartz.

The purported healing powers of gemstones and crystals go back to ancient times. Societies throughout history—including Mesopotamia, Egypt, China and Greece—used crystals for their healing properties, according to author Karen Frazier in her book Crystals for Beginners.

ROCK SOLID Societies throughout history, including Mesopotamia, Egypt, China and Greece, have hailed crystals for their healing properties. Photo: Kristen McLaughlin

Quartz is the master healing stone, and perhaps one of the most powerful of the healing crystals. Its vibrations are so powerful that it is commonly used in watches, where it is highly valued for its consistent oscillation, said Gwen Thomas, owner of Avalon Visions since 2007.

Crystals are known for their healing frequencies, and are commonly used in LCD and audio equipment, Thomas says. Healers and other teachers have used crystals for sound healing journeys at Avalon.

“I always had an interest in stuff that was esoteric,” Thomas says. “My dad had tarot decks. I didn’t know what those were until I was in high school.” She attended law school, but didn’t enjoy it. “So I started my own business, and it was a good decision,” she says.

In addition to its vast crystal collection, Avalon sells books, jewelry and an eclectic mix of new and vintage clothing in Soquel Village, where free parking is a big perk. Psychic readings are available by appointment, along with light therapy and monthly workshops to make drums from animal skins and other natural supplies.

Avalon moved to Soquel from Capitola Village in August of 2017; it was formerly located next to Thai Basil restaurant.

Alchemy or apothecary can be directed either to yourself or your paramour to bring about intentions. Ancient Egyptians used white willow bark as an early form of aspirin, said Nicolina Ammerman, owner of Go Ask Alice.

“Carnelian is for passion, love and romance,” Ammerman explained. “In a stale relationship, it helps bring some of that passion back.”

From mocktails to infused oils, Go Ask Alice curates an extensive selection of herbal apothecary, along with tarot, mystical goods, crystals and jewelry sourced by local artisans. along with a dedicated aphrodisiac section for libido and sex drive.

For women, Ammerman recommends an herbal blend called Blue Lotus. “A lot of females would get it when they are going out but they don’t want to drink alcohol,” Ammerman said. “It’s got all these organic herbs that give you a euphoria, and it’s an aphrodisiac as well.” It also contains maca, which is effective for regulating hormones, she noted.

Another herbal blend for women, Aphrodi-tea, is made by local Santa Cruz company Root Remedies. This versatile blend can be mixed with honey or yogurt for a facemask, added to ice cream or a fruit smoothie, or steeped into a tea. It contains rose hips, hibiscus, amla berry and monk fruit for sweetness, and soothing oat milk powder to promote “love and intimacy.”

For the male libido, tribulus and horny goat weed are some of the ingredients to look for. A self-love ritual kit includes herbal infusions and pink and red spell candles in Moroccan rose. The shop can help you create your own love potion with a custom label.

Note that certain apothecary products can be used directly on the skin; others you drink in a tea or even smoke. Always check packaging for usage instructions.

Herbs and apothecary have always been a part of Ammerman’s life. Originally from the East Bay, she is self-taught in the business. “As a kid, I was mixing up potions and by age 11 or 12, I was already drying roses and lavender and making my own teas,” she said.

After a “lifetime of restaurant work,” Ammerman was sitting one day in the redwood forest, thinking about what she wanted to do next. “I ended up at the Happy High Herb Shop,” she said. She learned a lot about plants from the owners and also did a work-trade gig at Camp Joy Farms in Boulder Creek. Three years later, the Happy High owners sold her the business.

The jury is still out whether crystals are fact or fiction. Some will say it’s all a myth, a superstition on par with witchcraft, astrology and magic spells, but there are plenty of people in Santa Cruz who will tell you otherwise. They may even give you a first-hand account of using crystals to help navigate life situations from anxiety to addiction recovery to finding true love. “I don’t know for sure that it does anything, but I know a lot of people who think it does,” Thomas said.

Go Ask Alice, 1125 Pacific Ave., will host a medicinal foodie retreat, a full day of gourmet herbal wellness, yoga and mindful connection, on Sat., May 31. Call 831-469-HERB or visit goaskalicesantacruz.com.

Avalon Visions Center, 2815 Porter St., hosts a Psychic and Healing Arts Fair every second Sunday of the month at 11am. A Tarot Practice Group meets every second Thursday through Oct. 3, 5:45-7:45pm. Call 831-325-7321 or visit avalonvisions.com.

