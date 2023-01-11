.Giveaways

.Tickets to Steve Smith & Vital Information

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Steve Smith & Vital Information at Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz on Monday, March 27, 7pm.

Drummer Steve Smith has been touring and recording with his all-star group Vital Information since 1983. The new line-up of Vital Information incorporates players with vast experience. Keyboardist Manuel Valera, a Guggenheim Fellow and Grammy-nominated artist, who was born and raised in Havana, Cuba and now living in NYC, plays with many of the NY jazz elite like Antonio Sanchez, Dafnis Prieto, and John Patitucci. Bassist Janek Gwizdala, originally from London, records and tours with Peter Erskine, Mike Stern, Randy Brecker and is one of the most in-demand bass players in the world. Although the band is rooted in the straight-ahead swing of bebop, at times the group explores time-signatures from the world of South Indian Carnatic music, and they have arranged adventurous funk-driven renditions of jazz standards.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Monday, March 20, 2023.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

