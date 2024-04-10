.Revels with a cause at Stockwell Cellars

As with many local wineries, Stockwell Cellars owners Eric Stockwell and his wife Suzanne Zeber-Stockwell are generous supporters of community events and fundraisers. For instance, a Hospice of Santa Cruz County mixer was held in Stockwell’s spacious tasting room recently. Wines were available for tasting and everybody had a good time. Stockwell’s huge space is also available for private functions.

After sampling several wines, I came home with a lovely bottle of Stockwell Cellars 2021 Rosé of Zinfandel ($30). “The wine pours a soft sunset orange in the glass and has enticing aromas of spun sugar and young nectarine,” say the Stockwells. This engaging rosé comes with a clean and lasting finish of ruby grapefruit. A suggested pairing is baguette with honey-drizzled fresh peach and herbed goat cheese. Sounds delish!

Got a Stockwell growler? You can buy one for $15 and get refills of one of their four wines on tap for $20. Choose from pinot gris, rosé of grenache, pinot noir and merlot.

Good wine, live music, trivia nights, food trucks and fun—it’s all there at Stockwell Cellars. And Friday evenings are a blast. Upcoming happenings are listed on the website.

They have some cool swag, too. Check out the T-shirts, fleece blankets, hats and market bag totes with leather handles.

Stockwell Cellars, 1100 Fair Ave., Santa Cruz, 831-818-9075. Stockwellcellars.com

Welcome to the West Side

Start early with coffee at Cat & Cloud, then get your participation card stamped as you taste at Equinox Sparkling Wines, Sones Cellars, Santa Cruz Mountain Winery, Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing and West End Tap & Kitchen—all Swift Street Courtyard businesses that have come together for a fun day on April 20.