One of my husband’s favorite wines is Zinfandel. If you also are a lover of Zin, then try this bright 2019 Central Coast by Storrs ($29), one of our best local wineries.

Flavorful and bursting with notes of cherry and soft vanilla, this Zin has a “perfect balance” of spice, fruit and oak – handily winning a double gold medal in the prestigious San Francisco Chronicle wine competition of 2023. Owners Steve and Pamela Storrs have been on the forefront of winemaking for many years, resulting in a plethora of awards.

Storrs Winery & Vineyards, 1560 Pleasant Valley Road, Aptos, 831-724-5030 & 831-458-5030. Storrs Tasting Room at the Old Sash Mill is 303 Potrero St., Santa Cruz. Storrswine.com

Vintage Wine & Port

Last year on a trip to my native England, I was fortunate to be given a tour of Vintage Wine & Port by two wonderful ladies who work there – Dia Grigoriou and Antonia Sheldon.

Grigoriou, senior wine consultant, and Sheldon, in wine sales, showed me rare and extremely old bottles of wine, port, sherry, Madeira, whisky and more from their inventory – some dating back to the 1800s. Let’s say you want a bottle of 1967 Chateau Mouton Rothschild to celebrate a special occasion: it’s in stock! Or a fine French Cognac, or a superb bottle of Port – for sure VW&P has something exceptional and affordable. It’s especially unique to gift a bottle of wine from the year of one’s birth. The company is piled high with the most impressive selection of wines and spirits you could ever imagine. There are also lovely gift boxes to choose from – and they ship all over the world.

Vintage Wine & Port Limited, 7-9 Shaftesbury Street, Fordingbridge, Hampshire, SP6 1JF. Telephone: 44 1425 837 177. Vintagewineandport.co.uk