.Street Talk

Question of the Week: "What are the things you love the most about October in Santa Cruz?"

By John Koenig
person on the street, interview, question and answer, question, Santa Cruz, local, locals, QandA, Q&A
Rachel Goodale, 24, Server at Mad Yolks on Pacific

“The changing weather that inspires people to change and explore new things. I get “Fall Fever” when the dry leaves rustle on a chilly morning but then it’s warm in the afternoon. I also love the Halloween Parade Downtown, when the kids come out early, so excited in their costumes.”

Phil Melahn, 48, Engineering Manager

“I really love the smell of smoke in the cold air and cooking over a safe fire pit outdoors. And of course, the changing colors of the leaves.”

Mackenzie Maxwell, 16, Student

“The way the beach feels, being at the ocean in October is my favorite. I love overcast skies, and the orange leaves in October.”

Morgan Stinson, 16, Student

“Definitely Halloween, and everything about the general feel of October, it’s my favorite month.”

Rick Allan, 60, Woodworker

“How Halloween reminds me of when I was a child. Going round and about and seeing how people decorate their homes, seeing the kids out. My wife loves scary movies, but I can’t watch ‘em.”

Jay Pastick, left, 64, YouTube-ologist, and Andy Sheehan, 60, Student/Musician

“What I like is that October is when we finally get our Summer.” —Jay
“I like October because I like shorter days. I like dark coming sooner.” —Andy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticlePerfectly Paired and Delicious
Next ArticleThings to do In Santa Cruz
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

It’s a Mads, Mads, Mads World

Blasted Again

Not the Last Laugh..We’ve Got Tons of Them