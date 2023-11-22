.Street Talk

Question of the Week

By John Koenig
person on the street, interview, question and answer, question, Santa Cruz, local, locals, QandA, Q&A

“What is something about Santa Cruz that you are thankful for?”

Curtis Reliford, humanitarian

“I’m grateful to be alive and wake up every day in a paradise island of a town that is full of gratitude. More grateful people here than I have met in my life. And I’m a black man talking about white people. That’s where I’m at with Santa Cruz.”

Hadley Long, 19, UCSC student

“I’m still exploring the area, and I’m thankful that it’s not too big, but there’s lots to explore and see. I love being close to the beach and downtown. I can walk around and find new things every time I go there.”

Desmond Driver, 18, UCSC student

“I’m thankful for the environment, and the wildlife, especially living closer to campus, the wildlife is pretty crazy. We see deer and raccoons. There are wild turkeys all over campus, that’s a Thanksgiving thing!”

Mira Warner, 21, Volunteer for Housing Matters

“I’m thankful for the amount of resources we have, in terms of social services and prevention. I’m in a Human Services class, so I’m learning about how many we actually have. We definitely need more, but it’s a good start.”

Rob Abundis, 56, Medical Device Sales

“I’m thankful that Santa Cruz is so diverse and eclectic. It’s unique. Its unique nature gives it what everybody loves. That’s why people stay here. And we’ve got the beach!”

secure document shredding
Kylie O’Connor, 21, Pacific Wave

“I’m thankful for Bookshop Santa Cruz, because I love reading and I always love going there. It’s a sweet little spot .”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleReading For Flood Victims
Next ArticleFab Sparkle
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Fostering The Future

Second District Candidates

Humboldt Cannabis, solful dispensary

Dispensary Owner Released From Jail