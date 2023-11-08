.Street Talk

Question of the Week

By John Koenig
person on the street, interview, question and answer, question, Santa Cruz, local, locals, QandA, Q&A

How do you feel about setting your clock to “fall back”? Do you prefer early mornings or longer days?

Maria Chavez, 53, Amateur Botanist

“I like having a longer day. I like when it’s bright and happy, and you can be more productive. It’s easier to stay in bed when it’s dark. But I don’t like changing the time, just let it be natural.!”

Oliver Grubb, 17, Street Musician

“I didn’t know the time was changing. I woke up and it was an hour earlier than I thought. It was nice because I hadn’t gone busking for a while, so it felt like I had more time to do that.”

Zoe K, 21, “Olympic” Hacky Sack Player

“I’d rather have the day last longer, but I don’t pay attention to time. If I have to be somewhere on someone else’s timeline I’ll be there, but personally I just follow the sun doing its thing.”

David Regus, 40, Self-Defense Instructor

“I enjoy longer nights. I live in the mountains of Bonny Doone, so I get to see more stars. But I don’t like the time changing—I’d rather settle on a steady time and just let the day do what it’s going to do.”

secure document shredding
Catherine Gallagher, 56, Scientist

“I have mixed feelings. I don’t like the longer nights, but I have early morning meetings so it’s a lot easier to get up in the morning. It would be a lot easier if we kept the same time all year.”

Jim Hamilton, 53, Retired

“When you fall back it feels OK, you get an extra hour of sleep—but when you spring forward, you feel like you’re being robbed. They say that heart attacks increase when we spring forward.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleFree Will Astrology
Next ArticleFrom Mill to Rosé
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Finally, Some Water

Monarchs Flutter In

A Quest for Justice