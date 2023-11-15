.Street Talk

Erol Barut, 28, PhD student of Mathematics, UCSC

“Kikagaku Moyo, a Japanese psychedelic band from Tokyo at the Rio Theatre. Their songs were really good and people were crazy, dancing, and the atmosphere was really good”

Erin Callahan, 36, Public Defender

“When the Felice Brothers played Felton Music Hall in 2021—three weeks after Grateful Shred played and the Covid “grateful spread”happened—only 15 people were there. But it was an amazing show.”

Bjorn Steele, 13, student

“I went to a metal show at the I.O.O.F.—the Odd Fellows Lodge in Boulder Creek—when five bands played. It was really fun being with friends and staying out late.”

Kayli Johnson, 18, UCSC student

“I saw Arivu when he came to UCSC, to the Quarry Amphitheater. He’s a singer and rapper from India, and it was sweet. He was really charismatic and good with the crowd.”

Ed Wilson, 75, retired

“Cesária Évora at Palookaville. The music—and she’s funny, just the attitude. She did the whole thing, barefoot, smoking cigarettes, stopping in the middle of the show to have her puff.”

Ashleigh Thrasher, 28, Music Promoter and Aarom Kelly-Claudio, 32, Carpentry business owner

“The Parasites at The Catalyst. They have huge energy—it’s the most fun ever, everyone dances. And after the band, everyone is laughing and sweating and having a good time. It’s almost a spiritual thing.”