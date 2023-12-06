.Street Talk

“What is your favorite thing about December in Santa Cruz?”

Huda ElKhalifa, 25, Researcher

“I think it’s going to the Boardwalk. Because it’s so cold, no one is there. All the rides are closed, so you’re just going up and down to all the food places. Then going down to the beach at the end of the day and looking at the sunset.”

Li Jun Yan, 22, Student

“I get to go home and visit my family in China, and in December we have snow in Mongolia. Before I leave, my roommate and I follow American tradition to decorate and go gift shopping, and we cook food from my home, like dumplings.”

Sacha Heath, 53, Ecologist

“Going out and being with the forest here. It’s quiet but lush in the winter. In other places it’s gray and the leaves are gone, but here—it’s misty and full of growing ferns and moss and life, which is super-cool to me. It’s special.”

Niko Nissen, 23, Student

“The Downtown Christmas Parade was really fun, just walking around with all the little kids, it feels like community.”

Maris Brenn-White, 44, SC County Shelter Veterinarian

“Every year, no matter where I would be in the world, my mom would send Donnelly’s sea salt chocolate caramels!’”

Max Smith, 35, with Jude

“We missed it this year, but I always love the Lighted Boat Parade. My dad worked at the harbor for a long time, so we would always go when we were kids, and we still go when we can.”