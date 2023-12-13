.Street Talk

Question of the week

By John Koenig
“Is there a local small business you like to support during the holidays?”

Ava Carney, 20, Student of computer science, Cabrillo College

“Toque Blanche, some people still know it as Chefworks, on Pacific.
I feel like it’s the best place for a family gift because everyone is cooking.”
— Ava

Kael Gonzalez, 19, CEO Ittacuauhtli Impacts, LLC

“Los Primos Taqueria on Ocean Street is a great little place.
I also really love Go Ask Alice, the herbal apothecary and gift shop on Pacific.”
— Kael

Anna Bullock, 22, Paralegal

”Botanic and Luxe, the little plant and home shop at Abbott Square.
It’s kind of new. It’s really nice and pretty affordable.”
— Anna

from left, Nick Fisher, 56, Wildlife biologist, and Tiffen Shirey, 53, Adult Ed. Teacher

“Paper Visions, they have something for everyone.
Oh, and Far West Fungi the mushroom shop!
They have growing kits, and truffle fries kits.”
— Nick and Tiffen

Brooke Lipman, 46, Farmer, Organic Farm Inspector, Mama

”I would say Scotts Valley Feed.
The owners are the most down-to-earth goodhearted people.
They have an awesome gift selection like local honey and local hand-made goods.”
— Brooke

Mose Lipman, 11, Student

“Pleasure Pizza! it’s just kinda cozy.
And when we go to the movies during the holidays, it’s right next door.“
— Mose

John Koenig
