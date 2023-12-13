.Street Talk

“Is there a local small business you like to support during the holidays?”
“Toque Blanche, some people still know it as Chefworks, on Pacific.
I feel like it’s the best place for a family gift because everyone is cooking.”
— Ava —
“Los Primos Taqueria on Ocean Street is a great little place.
I also really love Go Ask Alice, the herbal apothecary and gift shop on Pacific.”
— Kael —
”Botanic and Luxe, the little plant and home shop at Abbott Square.
It’s kind of new. It’s really nice and pretty affordable.”
— Anna —
“Paper Visions, they have something for everyone.
Oh, and Far West Fungi the mushroom shop!
They have growing kits, and truffle fries kits.”
— Nick and Tiffen —
”I would say Scotts Valley Feed.
The owners are the most down-to-earth goodhearted people.
They have an awesome gift selection like local honey and local hand-made goods.”
— Brooke —
“Pleasure Pizza! it’s just kinda cozy.
And when we go to the movies during the holidays, it’s right next door.“
— Mose —